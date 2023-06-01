Trump’s recording report suggests possible charges under the Espionage Act





CNN reported Trump was captured on audio in 2021 admitting he took a classified document. Federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s handling of the documents have the recording, CNN said. Trump has previously said that all documents he took with him when he left office have been declassified. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Following a new report from CNN about an audio recording that suggests former President Donald Trump knowingly took a classified document, legal experts say it could be the damning evidence needed to charge him under the Criminal Investigations Act. ‘spying.

CNN reported Wednesday that multiple sources spoke to the outlet about a recording obtained by federal prosecutors in which Trump admitted to taking a classified document detailing a potential attack on Iran. The recording included Trump saying he was unsure if he could declassify the records after leaving the presidency, two sources said. The New York Times and CBS News have also confirmed the existence of the recording.

CNN said he had not listened to the recording, but was told about it by sources who called it “important” evidence. The sources said Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump, focused on the summer 2021 meeting in which the audio recording was made.

Trump, whose Mar-A-Lago compound and residence was searched by the FBI in August, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and insisted that all documents recovered were “automatically” declassified. According to court documents, the raid revealed numerous documents containing classified marks, some of which were labeled “top secret”. CNN reported that the recording contradicts Trump’s claim that he believed the documents had been declassified.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump violated several laws, including the Espionage Act, which prohibits the sharing of information that could harm the United States or give advantage to foreign countries. The law concerns the “collection, transmission or loss of defense information”, including any national defense document that has been “illegally removed from its proper place of custody … to be lost, stolen, abstracted or destroyed “.

In a statement provided to Insider, a Trump spokesperson accused the Justice Department of interfering in the 2024 election and said, “Leaks from radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media harassment of President Trump and his supporters.”

Legal experts respond to reports from the audio recording

“This is absolutely exceptional evidence,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter of the reported audio. “It proves that Trump *knew* he was keeping highly classified documents after he left office, that he was sharing classified information with people who didn’t have clearance, and “suggests he was aware of the limitations “of its ability to declassify.”

Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent, also said the audio as described would be “huge” to support an espionage charge by filling in key gaps, including that the alleged audio could potentially show Trump was at the scene. aware of the declassification procedures, knew he had not done so and may have told an unauthorized person about the document.

“Make no mistake about it. This is squarely an espionage case. It’s not just a case of ‘obstruction’,” wrote on Twitter Ryan Goodman, professor of law at the University of New York specializes in national security, adding: “There is now every reason to expect former President Trump to be charged” under the Espionage Act.

“The law fits his reported conduct like a hand in hand,” Goodman said.

Richard W. Painter, who served as the White House’s chief ethics counsel under President George W. Bush, also said it was a “clear violation of the espionage,” adding that “the DOJ has no choice but to indict Trump.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-recording-report-suggests-possible-charges-under-espionage-act-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos