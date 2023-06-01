Wawako Pariaman, Mardison Mahyuddin and Forkopimda participate in a zoom meeting of the Pancasila Harlah flag ceremony led by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo







June 1, 2023 june |June 1, 2023 Kominfo Pariaman City — Today, taking place in the Mayor’s Meeting Room, Pariaman Town Hall, Deputy Mayor of Pariaman, Mardison Mahyuddin, accompanied by Forkopimda Kota Pariaman, attended a zoom meeting for the implementation of the flag ceremony in commemoration of the birthday of Pancasila (Harlah) Year 2023, which was carried out by the central government, in this case acting as the ceremonial inspector, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at National Monument (Monas), Jakarta, Thursday (1/6/2023) The zoom meeting activity of this ceremony was carried out after the Pemko Pariaman also held a flag ceremony in the courtyard of the Pariaman City Hall. Mardison said this activity was a form of our efforts to strengthen our commitment as children of the nation, to deepen, appreciate and practice the noble values ​​of Pancasila as the foundation of society, nation and society. state, he said. “Pancasila is the result of a unified process which began with the formulation of Pancasila on June 1, 1945 which was delivered by Ir. Sukarno, the Jakarta Charter dated June 22, 1945 and the final formulation of Pancasila on August 18, 1945 “, he explained. He also said that the birth of Pancasila was the great soul of the founding fathers, scholars and freedom fighters from all corners of the archipelago, so that we can build a national agreement that unites us, he said. he declares. Mardison also congratulated on the commemoration of the anniversary of Pancasila, may we move forward together, united in promoting economic growth and the national and state spirit, in accordance with the theme that we carry this year.Gotong Royong, Building Civilization and Global Growth“, and the slogan for the anniversary of Pancasila 2023 is”Pancasila Update, Indonesia’s Growth Energy.” “We invite each other together, so that we can build Pariaman City even further, and so that we can continue to protect Pancasila, as the only foundation of the country that we have, both for now and for generations to come,” he said. he concluded. . (J) MC Pariaman City

