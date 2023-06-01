Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today: Here’s what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, commonly known as ‘Prachanda’, on June 1 at Hyderabad House. The engagement is part of Prachanda’s four-day official visit to India, aimed at strengthening the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations.

Strengthening cooperation in energy, connectivity and trade will be the focus of discussions between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Prachanda during his four-day visit to India. Prachanda’s visit marks his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office in December 2022.

The leaders expressed their mutual desire to expand comprehensive ties between India and Nepal, with several agreements to be finalized following their talks. Discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including trade, transit, connectivity and border issues, according to PTI.

Nepal is of strategic importance to India in the region, and the two countries share deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. Transforming and deepening cooperation in the areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure are key priorities to strengthen bilateral relations.

Power sector cooperation between India and Nepal will be an important area of ​​focus, building on the India-Nepal Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation from April of Last year. Nepal exports more than 450 MW of electricity to India, highlighting the progress made in this sector.

The leaders will also review the India-Nepal development partnership, which plays a vital role in shaping the bilateral relationship. Strengthening financial connectivity between the two countries will also be discussed, building on the successful launch of the RuPay card in Nepal during the visit of the then Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, to India in April 2022. .

Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit is expected to give new impetus to the close and unique relationship between India and Nepal. Discussions and agreements reached during the visit will further deepen ties and enhance cooperation between the two nations.

Nepal shares a substantial border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states, relying heavily on India for the transport of goods and services. As a landlocked nation, Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it relies heavily on India for its import needs.

Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit highlights the significance of the 1950 India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which forms the foundation of the special relations between the two countries.

After his visit to India, Prime Minister Prachanda will travel to Indore before returning to Kathmandu, concluding his visit aimed at strengthening ties and fostering greater cooperation between India and Nepal.

Prachanda, who took office in December 2022, is leading a large delegation of more than 100 members, marking his first bilateral visit abroad since taking office. He is accompanied by esteemed personalities such as Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat and other notable government officials.

