Special counsel considers response to Trump’s CCTV subpoena

A Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move boxes of documents last June was questioned about his conduct weeks later regarding a government request for surveillance footage of Donald Trump’s property, a person says familiar with the federal investigation of former presidents. classified material.

Employee actions in June and July have drawn the attention of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators as they try to determine whether Trump or people close to him sought to obstruct justice in the face of a subpoena. appear from the grand jury to return all documents marked classified or lied. about what happened, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive investigation.

Presidents and vice presidents routinely deal with classified documents, but strict guidelines from various laws have clear guidelines on the subject. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

The Washington Post reported last week that the employee was repeatedly questioned by investigators after he was seen on video footage helping another Trump aide, Walt Nauta, move boxes around a room. Mar-a-Lago storage facility on June 2, the day before a justice summit. A department official arrived with FBI agents to collect classified documents in response to the subpoena.

Authorities also reviewed the mid-July events surrounding another subpoena, which sought security camera footage at the property. Around this time, the employee allegedly had a conversation with an IT worker at the site about how the security cameras worked and how long the footage was stored in the system, the person familiar with that aspect of the investigation said.

The employee later told investigators the conversation was innocent and not intended to hide anything from authorities, saying he was unaware at the time of the investigation or subpoena. to appear, according to another person familiar with the investigation.

But those responses were met with skepticism, people familiar with the situation said.

John Irving, an attorney representing the employee under surveillance for helping move boxes and the security camera discussion, declined to comment for the story.

A spokesperson for Smith also declined to comment.

Trump advisers said the former president was annoyed by conversations last summer about how to handle subpoenas seeking video footage. Eventually, the security camera footage was turned over to investigators.

The classified documents case is one of four criminal investigations involving the former president, who is also seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Smith is separately investigating the conduct of Trump and those around him in efforts to blocking the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is doing the same. And Trump was indicted in New York for falsifying business documents related to silent payments during the 2016 election.

People familiar with the investigation of the classified documents say Smiths’ team has concluded the bulk of its investigative work and believe it has uncovered a handful of separate episodes of obstructive conduct, although those cases are leading to charges. criminals is unclear.

Prosecutors viewed with suspicion the timing of the boxes being moved in and out of Mar-a-Lago’s storage room.

The night the boxes were moved back to the storage area, Trump’s attorneys invited Justice Department officials to tour the former president’s residence and private club. The next day, June 3, Justice Department lead counsel Jay Bratt and FBI agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump attorneys delivered a sealed envelope containing 38 classified documents, according to reports. court documents.

As part of the visit, federal law enforcement officials were asked to tour the storage room, where Trump’s aides said boxes of documents from his time as president were kept. Court documents filed by the Justice Department said Trump’s lawyers told visitors they could not open any of the boxes in the storage room or look at their contents.

When FBI agents obtained a court order to search Mar-a-Lago in August, they found more than 100 additional classified documents, some in Trump’s office and some in the storage area.

Trump and the Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents: A Timeline

In an August court filing explaining the search, prosecutors wrote that they had developed evidence that obstructive conduct had taken place in the response to the subpoena, including that documents had likely been concealed and removed from the storage room.

Prosecutors also gathered evidence that even before Trump’s office received the subpoena in May, he had what some officials said was a dress rehearsal to move government documents he didn’t want to give up, he said. people familiar with the investigation at the Post last week.

Prosecutors separately were told by more than one witness that Trump sometimes kept classified documents out in the open in his Florida office where others could see them, people familiar with the matter said last week, and sometimes showed them to people, including assistants. and visitors.

Depending on the strength of this evidence, such accounts could seriously undermine claims by Trump or his attorneys that he did not know he had classified documents.

