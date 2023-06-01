Imran Khan denies reports of loss of contact with President Arif Alvi





President Arif Alvi (left) and PTI President Imran Khan. AFP/Files”Will Arif Alvi ever be angry with me?” asks the head of the PTI sarcastically. Imran Khan says Arif Alvi signed the SC Review Bill with his consent. The SC Judgments Review Bill was signed by the President last Friday.

ISLAMABAD: As several leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan leave, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed reports that President Arif Alvi has stopped contacting him.

Will Arif Alvi ever be mad at me? the PTI leader said in response to a question from Geo News whether the president was angry with him. He added that the information regarding his links with President Alvi was incorrect.

Khan also said that Alvi had signed the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Bill 2023 with his consultation and had been informed.

If Arif Alvi had not signed the document, it would have turned into law anyway, he added.

Earlier this week, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, while hearing the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, informed the court that the Suo Motu Judgments Review Act was Coming into force.

The Supreme Court Judgments and Orders Review Bill 2023 came into effect last Friday after President Alvis assented. The law states that to review a judgment suo motu, a seat greater than the one that issued the order will hear the case.

The PTI leader was speaking as he left a responsible court where he appeared in the infamous 190million settlement case. He was released on bail by the court until June 19 (20 days) today.

Before coming to the Court of Auditors, he had also appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The High Court also granted the former Prime Minister bail in a separate case for breaching Section 144 for 10 days.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year in April, appeared in the High Court under tight security to seek bail in the corruption case.

Previously, he had accompanied his wife Bushra Bibi before a court of auditors present inside the federal judicial complex, for an extension of his bail in the case of the settlement of 190 million. The court ruled on the former first lady’s plea and allowed her to leave.

Khan, along with his wife and other PTI leaders, is facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon which allegedly caused a £190million loss to the Treasury.

