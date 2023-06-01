At the head of the Pancasila anniversary ceremony, Jokowi carries the Sultanate of Deli





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly led Pancasila’s anniversary ceremony at Monas Field, Jakarta on Thursday (1/6). The head of state was seen wearing the traditional clothes of the Deli Sultanate while presiding over the ceremony. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, 9th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Hamzah Haz, 11th Vice President Boediono attended the ceremony. In fact, a number of Onward Indonesia cabinet ministers, including Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno also attended Pancasila’s birthday ceremony. Apart from this, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, DPR Chairman RI Puan Maharani, MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo and MP Anwar Usman also been seen. The president of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo, also led the text of the proclamation on this occasion. Meanwhile, Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani read the text of the 1945 Constitution. Previously, President Jokowi was to become ceremonial inspector in commemoration of Pancasila Day in Silang Monas, Jakarta on Thursday (1/6). Pancasila’s birthday celebration is centered in the southern square of Monas. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, is acting as the inspector of the ceremony,” Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) chief Yudian Wahyudi said during the meeting. a press conference commemorating Pancasila Day in the Menteng area of ​​central Jakarta on Wednesday. (31/5). This ceremony also brought together 553 regencies, cities and provinces involving 4,000 people. “The Pancasila commemoration ceremony on June 1 will involve more than 4,000 people consisting of ceremonial troops, guests, ceremonial participants, officers and the ceremonial committee,” Yudian said. Meanwhile, the ceremonial commander on duty was DIY regional police traffic director Kombes Alfian Nurrizal. Next, the ceremonial officer of the permanent command of the garrison (Kasko Gartap), namely Arkamelvi Kamani. The theme of the Pancasila commemoration this year is “Gotong Royong to build civilization and global growth”. “This theme implies that the momentum of commemorating Pancasila Day is a spark for the people of Indonesia to work together to realize a more advanced civilization of Indonesian society and become the center of global growth,” Yudian concluded.

