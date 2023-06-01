DFAT confirms Anthony Albanese raised human rights concerns with Narendra Modi

KEY POINTS: DFAT confirmed that Anthony Albanese discussed human rights with Narendra Modi.

Mr. Albanese has not publicly addressed human rights concerns.

Mr Modi visited Australia last week and was dubbed ‘The Boss’ by Mr Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed alleged human rights abuses with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his trip to Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed.

Mr. Albanese welcomed Mr. Modi introducing India’s prime minister as “the boss” ahead of a raucous rally in Sydney and repeatedly stressing that India is the world’s largest democracy.

But he did not confirm whether serious allegations of in particular the targeting of religious minorities and the repression of the free press, were mentioned during the visit.

None of the leaders responded to reporters’ questions after a bilateral meeting or addressed human rights in their prepared statements.

Addressing the Senate estimates on Thursday, DFAT Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson revealed that Mr. Albanese had expressed some concerns privately but did not provide details.

“We have raised our human rights concerns with the Indian government on so many occasions over the past year, including in high-level meetings and visits,” she said. .

India fell to 161st place in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index after during a massacre in 2002 was banned by his government in January. Mr Modi has always denied the allegations and was eventually cleared by India’s court system.

A month after the ban, Indian authorities raided the offices of the BBC in what they said was a tax investigation.

Asked specifically whether Mr Albanese had spoken to Mr Modi about freedom of the press or the BBC raid, Ms Lawson would not be drawn.

“We have consistently raised concerns about freedom of the press, and I won’t go into the details of that particular meeting. But I’m very confident that those concerns were raised at a very high level,” he said. she declared.

Human rights organizations have also warned that Mr Modi’s government, seen by critics as a hardline Hindu nationalist movement, has discriminated against India’s Muslim and Sikh minorities.

Green Senator Jordon Steele-John, who spoke at the screening of the documentary in Parliament last week, criticized Mr Albanese for lacking “balance” in his public statements.

The couple also met in India in March. Source: Twitter / @Narendra Modi “All we heard from our prime minister was how great it was to have ‘The Boss’ here,” he said.

“This has caused great concern among the Indian diaspora community in Australia, particularly minorities within the Indian diaspora.”

Senator Steele-John noted that Mr. Albanese had previously pointed the finger at human rights allegations in China and demanded to know why his public comment was inconsistent.

Labor Senator Malardirri McCarthy, representing Foreign Secretary Penny Wong during her absence, said DFAT had already answered the question.

“We take into account the concerns you have highlighted.”

Mr Albanese’s comment was at the heart of a video produced by the youth wing of Mr Modi’s party, titled ‘The Boss’. The video also featured Mr Modi alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, after Mr Modi returned home, Mr Albanese defended his use of the term as a “bit of color” and a reference to rock star Bruce Springsteen.

But he admitted there were “different views” in the Indian diaspora on Mr Modi’s leadership, implying he had raised human rights issues during the visit.

“There are issues in India, and there are issues that we are raising privately with Prime Minister Modi, as you would expect,” he told 2SM radio.