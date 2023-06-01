Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing classified Iran file after leaving office





WASHINGTON U.S. Justice Department prosecutors obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump after he left office in which he talks about keeping a classified Pentagon document linked to a potential attack on Iran, according to the media.

CNN, which first reported on the tape, said Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share information from the document with others, but knew there were limits to that. his ability to declassify records after leaving office.

The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undermine the former president’s repeated claims that he declassified documents he took with him from the White House. at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida Estate, after leaving office. The recording could also be a vital aid to prosecutors seeking to prove that Trump knew his ability to possess classified documents was limited.

The recording was provided to Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose team of prosecutors has spent months investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and whether Trump or someone else sought to criminally obstruct the investigation. The investigation appears to be in its final stages, with prosecutors having interviewed a wide range of witnesses before the grand jury.

No one has been criminally charged.

The criminal investigation began last year after the National Archives and Records Administration alerted the FBI to the presence of classified documents in 15 boxes of documents belatedly returned from Mar-a-Lago by Trump and his officials. Investigators initially issued a subpoena for the remaining classified documents, but after receiving only about three dozen during a June 2022 visit to Mar-a-Lago, they returned with a search warrant two months later. and recovered about 100 other documents marked as classified.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

According to an FBI affidavit at the time, the organization opened the investigation after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) received 15 boxes of documents in January 2022 that had been improperly removed from the White House and taken to Mar-a-Lago.

He said sensitive national defense information was among the recovered documents, including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 as secret and 25 as top secret.

Among the documents was intelligence information received from clandestine human sources, a classification that can include spies and informants and is among the most closely guarded government secrets.

According to the affidavit, highly classified documents were declassified, mixed with other documents and otherwise misidentified. Several of the documents also contained what appears to be [Trumps] handwritten notes.

Smith, the special counsel, is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the subject of a similar ongoing investigation by Atlanta prosecutors. New York prosecutors charged Trump earlier this year with falsifying business records.

According to the CNN report, the recording was made at a rally in Bedminster with Trump aides and two people who were working on the autobiography of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Police direct traffic past an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP/Terry Renna)

He said Meadows’ autobiography includes a description of what appears to be the same meeting, at which Trump recalls a four-page report typed by [Trumps former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] Mark Milley himself. It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency, CNN reported.

A lawyer for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday when contacted by The Associated Press.

CNN said witnesses including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were interviewed about the episode. A spokesperson for Milley declined to comment on reports that he was interviewed.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement that the investigation was “baseless” and amounted to “continued interference in the presidential election.”

Separately, a federal jury in New York recently found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million.

