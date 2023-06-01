Imran Khan to be tried by military court: Pakistani interior minister





Islamabad: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Imran Khan would be tried by a military court because the former prime minister was the “architect” of the May 9 incidents in which military installations and were attacked by members of his party after his arrest. in a corruption case.

Appearing on a Dawn News broadcast, Sanaullah also accused Pakistani party leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, 70, of personally planning the attacks on military installations before his arrest the same day.

There was also evidence to prove the allegation, the minister added.

When asked if Khan would be tried by a military tribunal, he replied: “Absolutely, why not? The program he developed to target military installations and then had it carried out, to my knowledge, is absolutely a military tribunal case.

The minister accused Khan of personally orchestrating the May 9 riots.

“His supporters chanted a slogan that Imran Khan is our red line,” and the planning and preparation was done on the initiative and instigation of Imran Khan. He has done it all. He is the architect of all this discord,” he said.

“(The proof) is documented, it’s in the tweets and his posts,” he added.

When asked how Khan was able to communicate with his party leaders even from prison, the minister replied, “All of this (planning) was decided before he went (to prison) which will do what and where. And when he is arrested, what would be the strategy and the duties? It’s all been decided. »

The minister’s remarks come a day after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said there was no decision yet on Khan’s trial under the strict army law. He said, however, he could not “rule out” such a possibility.

“I don’t rule out the possibility that he was the planner and knew everything (about May 9),” Asif said.

Khan has denied involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the chaos took place. He has that the establishment plans to keep him in prison for 10 years in a sedition case.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Punjab police previously claimed, citing a geofencing report, that Khan and his close aides allegedly coordinated efforts to storm the Lahore corps commander’s residence and other buildings.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar, contacted by Dawn, had confirmed the geolocation file and the alleged use of Khan’s residence in Lahore to plan the attack on the Jinnah house.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that many important revelations had come from the analysis of the geolocation file: it was detected that 154 calls were allegedly made by Khan to party leaders and rioters to incite them to attack. He said the PTI president was the “prime suspect” who planned the attack on the corps commander’s house.

The officer said call records showed all phone calls were made on May 8 and 9, the day Khan was arrested, to prepare workers to attack the building.

On Friday, Sanaullah said 33 suspects, 19 in Punjab and 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been handed over to the military.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi ordered the warden of Adiala prison to hand over eight suspects to the military for trial.

