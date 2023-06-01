Former Vice President Pence is set to kick off the White House campaign next week, joining Trump in the 2024 race





Former Vice President Mike Pence is heading into the race for the White House, joining a growing field of 2024 Republican candidates taking on his former boss, former President Donald Trump, Fox News has confirmed.

Pence is expected to kick off a presidential campaign next week at an event in Iowa, the state whose caucuses top the calendar for Republican presidential nominations.

Sources with knowledge of the former vice president’s thinking confirm to Fox News that Pence will declare his candidacy in a campaign video and at an event in Des Moines on Wednesday June. 7.

PENCE SAYS POSITIVE RESPONSE TO MEMORY A GREAT SOURCE OF ENCOURAGEMENT

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses guests at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Spring Kickoff in Clive, Iowa on April 22, 2023. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Experts have long considered Pence a likely candidate for 2024, as he has spent the past two years criss-crossing the country campaigning and helping raise funds for Republicans running for office in 2022. Those trips have led Pence repeatedly in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, the first four states to vote in the Republican presidential nomination calendar, as he cemented relations in the primary and caucus states presidential ballots that usually precede the launch of a White House. campaign.

The former vice president also spent a few months late last year and early this year making stops around the country as part of a book tour for his memoir ‘So Help Me God “. The autobiography gives an account of his career, including his four years in the service of Trump. And behind the scenes, he was busy adding longtime advisers to his core team and building a team in key early-voting states.

PENCE TELLS FOX NEWS TRUMP FOCUS ON THE PAST NOT SO USEFUL FOR GOP IN THE MID TERM

In interviews with Fox News and other news outlets, Pence repeated when asked to run for president that he and his wife Karen “will make a decision where we feel called and we will go where we will be called”.

Former Vice President Mike Pence greets customers at Simply Delicious Bakery in Bedford, NH on Dec. 8, 2021. (Fox News)

In addition to Trump, who launched his third run for the White House in mid-November, Pence joins another Trump administration veteran, former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, in the growing GOP presidential domain.

After Haley announced her candidacy in mid-February, Pence dropped another hint about 2024, saying “she may soon have more company in the race for president.”

Colin Reed, a longtime Republican consultant, noted that Pence has “experience in Congress, as a governor and in an administration, and that’s a powerful trifecta.”

“He’s been through fire before. He knows how to do this. He’s got a network of experienced people around him. He knows who he is, and he knows why he’s running, and he’s been through the wringer before and you don’t can’t tell what this experience brings,” added Reed, a veteran of GOP presidential and senatorial campaigns.

Former President Mike Pence headlines an awards dinner hosted by a New Hampshire-based conservative think tank in Concord on May 16, 2023. (Fox News)

But polls in the 2024 GOP nomination race suggest that Pence, along with Haley and other actual and likely Republican presidential candidates, are far behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who launched his campaign at the White House last week.

Pence will join a GOP nominating field that also includes Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former two-term Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, multi-millionaire entrepreneur and conservative commentator Vivek Ramaswamy and businessman of Michigan Perry Johnson. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also expected to enter the race in the coming weeks, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and former Reps. Will Hurd of Texas and Mike Rogers of Michigan are also considering earnest offers. 2024.

Pence, a former congressman, was governor of Indiana when Trump named him his running mate in 2016. And for four years, Pence served as Trump’s loyal vice president.

Then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence pose together on a stage. (Getty Images)

But that all changed on January 6, 2021, as right-wing extremists, some chanting “hang Mike Pence,” stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn Congress’ certification of the victory of the President Bidens Electoral College which was overseen by Pence.

In the more than two years since the end of the Trump administration, the former president and vice president have grown further apart. And Pence berated his former boss, calling him by name while discussing Trump’s claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“There are members of our party who believe that as chairman of the joint session of Congress, I possessed the unilateral power to throw out votes from the electoral colleges,” Pence said near the end of a speech at the meeting. at a Federalist Society conference in Florida early last year. .

“President Trump said I had the right to ‘cancel the election’. President Trump is wrong, I didn’t have the right to cancel the election,” Pence said to cheers from the crowd. conservative lawyers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence described the deadly attack on the Capitol as “tragic” and that it “disgraced the millions who had supported our cause across the country.” And he stressed that he had done “the right thing” and fulfilled his “duty under the Constitution”. He also repeatedly noted that he and Trump may never “be okay that day.”

And asked in recent months about Trump’s third run at the White House, Pence reiterated that “I think we have better choices in 2024.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-vice-president-pence-launches-white-house-campaign-joining-former-boss-trump-gop-2024-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos