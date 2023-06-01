Trump News Today: Trump filmed revealing he kept classified documents after presidency, report says





In an explosive development in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a CNN report says federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which the former president admits to retaining a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran. undermine his argument that he declassified everything.

The recording indicates that Mr. Trump understood that he kept classified documents after leaving the White House and suggests that he would like to share the information, but is aware of the limits of his ability after the presidency to declassify the documents. The network cites several sources.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Classified Documents case, also examines former presidents’ efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat. In a new development, he examines Mr Trump’s firing of the cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, whose office said the vote was secure, reports The New York Times. Mr. Krebs was sacked by Mr. Trump shortly after the election.

Meanwhile, as more Republican candidates join the party’s primary race, Mr Trump has promised a year-long Celebration of America to mark 250 years of independence if he wins the presidency again. .

HighlightsView latest update 1685599486Trump accuses DeSantis of forging his own name

Former President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on rival Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor began his presidential campaign in Iowa following his glitches-laden Twitter announcement.

The 45th president claimed on Wednesday that Mr. DeSantis was seeking a name change.

Have you heard that Rob DeSanctimonious wants to change his name again, Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

reports Alisha Rahman Sarkar.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar1 June 2023 07:04

1685598300Where did it all go wrong for Trump and McEnany?

Ms. McEnany, who served as the former president’s fourth press secretary, was known as one of his most loyal aides and staunch advocates, something she continued when she joined Fox News in as a contributor after losing the 2020 election and leaving office.

Nonetheless, the former president didn’t throw a punch in a Truth Social Post, complaining about a segment in which he claims she misreported her lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 06:45

1685591136Report: Trump employee who moved classified documents at Mar-a-Lago questions surveillance video

A Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move boxes of classified documents the day before Justice Department investigators visited Donald Trump’s home also reportedly asked about the property’s security cameras.

The employee first moved the boxes from the Florida estate in June, then weeks later was questioned by a computer scientist about the security cameras, according to the Washington Post.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 04:45

1685587536Nikki Haley’s husband will be deployed with the National Guard in Africa

Nikki Haleys’ husband will soon begin a year-long deployment with the South Carolina National Guard in Africa, a mission that will encompass the bulk of the rest of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 03:45

1685583936House GOP majority to be cut by one point after shock resigns

The impending resignation of Utah Rep. Chris Stewart will give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about 20% less wiggle room when he tries to garner enough GOP votes to pass legislation in the House. tightly divided.

Mr. Stewart, a former US Air Force pilot who represented Beehive States’ second congressional district for more than a decade, is set to announce he will step down from his congressional seat to take up of his wife, Evie Stewart, who is said to be suffering from unidentified medical issues.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 02:45

1685580336January 6 rioter who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi is jailed

A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who shouted death threats against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.

Pauline Bauer was near Ms Pelosis’s office on January 6, 2021 when she yelled at officers to get the California Democrat out so the crowd of Donald Trump supporters could hang her.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 01:45

1685576736Christie set to announce 2024 offer next week

Chris Christie, the pugnacious former governor of New Jersey and ally-turned-critic of former President Donald Trump, is set to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary and challenge the man he endorsed after he failed to gain traction in the GOP realm nearly eight years ago.

According to several reports, Mr. Christie will announce his candidacy at a town hall to be held on Tuesday at St Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 00:45

1685574036DeSantis hits familiar Fauci, Disney and wokeism targets

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Iowa on Tuesday for his first rally of the 2024 Republican primary cycle, but his remarks were clearly aimed at a general election audience.

Oliver O’Connell1 June 2023 00:00

1685571336Peter Navarro to stand trial in September in January 6 contempt case

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September for contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set the trial date for September 5 during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.

Oliver O’Connell31 May 2023 23:15

1685568636Five takeaways from the Ron DeSantiss 2024 launch

Ron DeSantis is officially running for president and landed in Iowa’s first caucus on Tuesday to give voters a taste of what his campaign will look like.

What happened in Des Moines was largely what analysts had been waiting for months: a bid for a higher office that builds on Republican culture war battles and also far from direct confrontation with the party’s outgoing de facto leader, Donald Trump.

Mr DeSantis addressed a cheering crowd who enthusiastically applauded his wishes for major victories on issues including LGBT+ rights and critical race theory, but less so for his veiled shots at the former president, who was never mentioned by name for obvious fear of losing the audience. The governor instead heaped his criticisms on Joe Biden and the administrative state that he suggested Mr Trump had failed to rein in.

He was joined by his wife, Casey, and a handful of state-level elected officials, a preview of the battle that is no doubt brewing in the state where the governor will have his first (and potentially only) real chance to prove he can credibly compete with the former president, who has turned entirely to his main rival in recent weeks amid continued polls showing the governor losing even more ground.

Here are five things you need to remember about the Tuesday night rally as we approach the 2024 primary season:

Oliver O’Connell31 May 2023 22:30

