Xi Jinping warns citizens to prepare for ‘extreme scenarios’

China faces more complex and difficult security challenges, President Xi Jinping says as he warns citizens to prepare for the worst and extreme scenarios amid heightened tensions with states United and European Union.

Xi, who chaired a meeting of the National Security Commission on Tuesday, said the complexity and severity of national security issues facing the country have increased significantly, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The national security front must develop strategic self-confidence, have enough confidence to secure victory and be fully aware of its own strengths and advantages, he said.

The report says it was emphasized at the meeting that we must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms.

More efforts should be made to modernize our national security system and capabilities, and prepare us for real combat and practical problem solving, he said.

Documents including guidelines on accelerating the establishment of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system and guidelines on strengthening comprehensive national security public education were discussed and adopted at the meeting.

Xi, 69, has been putting more emphasis on bolstering security and increasing troop combat levels since being re-elected as the head of China’s ruling Communist Party for an unprecedented third time. last year.

He is the sole leader after the party found Mao Zedong to stay in power for more than two five-year terms.

This is not the first time that Xi has highlighted the security situation facing China.

In March, he accused Washington of directing Western repression against China.

Of late, Xi has stepped up the security rhetoric as China increasingly opposes the United States on many fronts, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Washington has also sanctioned many Chinese tech companies for security reasons, which Beijing says was aimed at stifling its growth.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier this month that China-EU relations would be badly damaged if Beijing did not press Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

President Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have a close relationship.

