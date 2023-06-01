9 other members of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party will be tried under army law





By Press Trust of India: Nine other members of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Army on Wednesday to stand trial under the strict Pakistan Army Law for their alleged role in the May 9 attacks on sensitive people. military installations and government buildings.

With these arrests, the number of PTI activists to be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act has exceeded 50.

“By order of the Anti-Terrorism Courts, nine suspects belonging to the PTI and involved in the attack on ISI buildings (in Faisalabad) and military installations in Multan cantonment were handed over to the Pakistani army on Wednesday for trial in under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act,” a court official said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan, 70, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad in connection with a case of corruption.

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty military has called a “black day” in the country’s history.

The crackdown launched after the violent May 9 protests plunged the PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders leaving the party daily.

Prominent leaders who left Khan’s party include general secretary Asad Umar, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Shireen Mazari.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, passed a resolution promising to try the May 9 rioters under existing laws, including the strict Army Law and the official secrets.

The Pakistan Army Act was enacted in 1952 by the Pakistani parliament to regulate the affairs of the army.

Among other provisions, it includes the trial of military personnel under the military legal code.

The law applies to civilians in some cases, particularly civilians working in military departments.

It also applies to civilians accused of inciting mutiny in the military, involved in espionage as well as sharing secrets with the enemy.

Khan, a former cricketer turned politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targets him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Posted by:

chingkheinganbi mayengbam

Posted on:

May 31, 2023

