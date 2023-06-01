Special counsel gets July 2021 audio of Trump discussing document he had that was still classified





Washington — Federal investigators have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump in which he admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document after leaving the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

The tape — of a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — is crucial evidence prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office have obtained in recent months and presented. in a grand jury proceeding examining the former president’s withholding of records and possible obstruction of the investigation, the people said.

CNN first reported the existence of the audio tape and possession of the recording by prosecutors.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Trump can be heard on the recording conceding that there were national security restrictions on the memo because it detailed a potential attack on Iran. It is unclear from the recording whether Trump was in possession of the document at the time or was simply describing its contents to at least three people present at the meeting, the people said. CBS News did not listen to the audio.

In the recording, Trump acknowledges that the Iranian document is still classified and that he should have declassified it before leaving the White House, one of the people said.

Trump aide Margo Martin and others who were working on an autobiography of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were present at the meeting, the people confirmed to CBS News. The sources said that on the audio, the former president mentioned the classified document when talking about Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who The New Yorker said had fought in the past few days. of the Trump administration to prevent the president from attacking. Iran.

In recent months, Martin has been spotted at the federal courthouse where Smith summoned a grand jury.

Martin’s attorney has not commented on this report. The special advocate’s office also declined to comment.

Smith and his team are investigating the former president after documents with classified marks from his White House tenure were discovered at Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, in August 2022. Prosecutors are also seeking whether there were efforts to obstruct attempts to retrieve the records, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

“Leaks from radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media harassment of President Trump and his supporters. It’s just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, he doesn’t ‘there is absolutely no depth they won’t sink to as they continue their witch hunt,’ a Trump spokesperson said in a statement, ‘The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is disgraceful and this investigation groundless should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals.”

During a town hall on CNN earlier this month, Trump argued that he was “authorized” to take such documents, and in the past he said he had declassified the documents in question, but the audio obtained by prosecutors raises questions about his defense.

Grand jury activity and requests for evidence have slowed in recent weeks, sources said, indicating the investigation may be winding down. Numerous former White House aides and Mar-a-Lago employees — security officials and valets — were called to testify in a secret trial in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors have gathered evidence that staff at Trump’s resort moved boxes the day before a June 2022 visit to Mar-a-Lago by the FBI and a federal prosecutor, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News. Trump’s team knew about the planned visit and held a so-called dress rehearsal for the visit in advance, the source said. This was first reported by The Washington Post.

It remains unclear whether the classified Iran-related document was turned over to the National Archives as part of the months-long negotiation process between government officials and Trump’s lawyers, or whether it was recovered during the August 2022 search at Mar-a-Lago. But what is clear is that the meeting captured in the recording took place months after National Archives officials informed Trump’s lawyers that the White House records were missing.

In late 2022, Trump’s attorneys hired a firm to conduct a search for all remaining classified documents at Trump properties, including Bedminister.

The July 2021 meeting captured in the recording mirrors an example described in Meadows’ autobiography in which Trump posted a 4-page memo to a group meeting at his New Jersey club.

The special counsel, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland late last year, is also investigating the former president’s conduct around the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to cancel the 2020 presidential election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in either case. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who will announce his 2024 presidential bid next week, testified before a grand jury in that inquest earlier this year.

More from Catherine Herridge

Catherine Herridge is a senior investigative correspondent for CBS News covering national security and intelligence based in Washington, D.C.

