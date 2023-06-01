China Warns of Artificial Intelligence Risks, Calls for Stronger National Security Measures | International

China’s ruling Communist Party has warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence while calling for stronger national security measures. Statement released after meeting on Tuesday chaired by party leader and President Xi Jinping underscores tension between governments’ determination to seize global leadership in cutting-edge technologies and concerns about potential social and political harm from such technologies .

It also followed a warning from scientists and tech industry leaders in the United States, including top executives at Microsoft and Google, about the perils artificial intelligence poses to humanity.

The meeting in Beijing discussed the need for dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve governance of internet data security and artificial intelligence, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It was emphasized during the meeting that the complexity and severity of the national security challenges facing our country have increased significantly. The national security front should develop strategic self-confidence, have enough confidence to secure victory, and be fully aware of its own strengths and advantages, Xinhua said.

We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms, he said.

Xi, who is China’s head of state, army commander and chairman of the party’s National Security Commission, called on the meeting to remain fully aware of the complicated and difficult circumstances facing national security.

China needs a new development model with a new security architecture, Xi Jinping said.

China is already devoting vast resources to removing any perceived political threat to party dominance, with spending on police and security personnel exceeding that on the military.

While he relentlessly censors in-person protests and online criticism, citizens have continued to voice their displeasure with policies, most recently the draconian lockdown measures passed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

China has cracked down on its tech sector in an effort to reassert party control, but like other countries, it is scrambling to find ways to regulate rapidly developing AI technology.

The latest party meeting reinforced the need to assess potential risks, take precautions, protect peoples’ interests and national security, and ensure the safety, reliability and ability to control AI, the official Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.

Concerns about artificial intelligence systems outwitting humans and spiraling out of control have intensified with the rise of a new generation of high-performance AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, were among hundreds of public figures who signed the statement posted on the Center for AI Safety’s website on Tuesday.

Mitigating the risk of AI extinction should be a global priority alongside other society-wide risks such as pandemics and nuclear war, the statement said.

More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, who is currently visiting China, had signed a much longer letter earlier this year calling for a six-month pause on AI development.

The missive said AI poses profound risks to society and humanity, and some involved in the subject have proposed a United Nations treaty to regulate the technology.

China warned as early as 2018 of the need to regulate AI, but has nonetheless funded a vast expansion in the field as part of efforts to take a lead in cutting-edge technologies.

A lack of privacy protections and tight party control over the justice system have also resulted in near-total use of facial, voice and even walking recognition technology to identify and detain people deemed to be threatening, especially political dissidents and religious minorities, especially Muslims. .

Members of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups have been targeted for mass electronic surveillance and more than a million people have been held in prison-like political re-education camps that China calls de-radicalization centers and vocational training.

The risks of AI are primarily seen in its ability to control autonomous robotic weapons, financial tools, and computers governing power grids, health centers, transportation networks, and other key infrastructure.

China’s unbridled enthusiasm for new technologies and its willingness to tinker with imported or stolen research and stifle investigations into major events such as the Covid-19 outbreak heighten concerns about its use of technology. ‘IA.

China’s gleeful attitude toward tech risk, the government’s reckless ambition, and Beijing’s mishandling of the crisis are all on a collision course with the growing dangers of AI, technology, and national security experts Bill Drexel and Hannah Kelley wrote in an article published this week in the journal Foreign Affairs.

