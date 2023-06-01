Politics
Elections in Turkey: Erdogan has a chance to solve the lira crisis, but will he seize it?
Turkey’s presidential contest ended with the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will lead the country for another five years.
In light of this result, it is worth considering how the Turkish economy will be affected. Will there be a change in Erdogan’s economic policy, or will he stick to his unorthodox monetary policy to deal with chronic inflation and the continued fall of the Turkish Lira?
Erdogan’s economic inclinations and policies have traditionally relied on unconventional principles, primarily in the area of monetary policy. Consequently, this has led to the resignation or dismissal of several governors of the Central Bank of Turkey in recent years.
In general, the Turkish economy is considered robust, maintaining a high growth rate and getting closer to joining the trillion dollar club, with a GDP currentlyaround $900 billion. At the individual level, the median income per capita is healthy, according to the World Bank, exceeding $10,000.
However, even with the upward trajectory of GDP, the Turkish economy faces various problems, with extremely high inflation not corrected by a substantial devaluation of the Turkish lira against major currencies.
Erdogan believes that the depreciation of the lira serves as a mechanism to support Turkish exports, with importing countries benefiting from it. It’s theoretically correct – but with limits.
Here it is useful to recall the currency wars between the United States and Japan in the 1990s and the ongoing dispute between the United States and China over Beijing’s refusal to increase the value of its currency by due to supply and demand factors.
Record inflation
However, there are internationally accepted limits to exchange rate fluctuations, and what is happening with the Turkish lira does not fall into this category. The exchange rate of the lira against the US dollar fell by more than 70 percent since early 2019.
This was accompanied by a record inflation rate, which peaked at the end of 2022 at 85 percent. Currently, it’s up to about 44 percent, which is very high by international economic standards. The economy should ideally have an annual inflation rate of only 2-2.5%, although this rate is exceeded in most countries.
Traditional monetary policy relies primarily on raising interest rates to fight inflation. This is a strategy that industrialized countries have adopted for more than a year to deal with their high rates, which exceeded 9% in United Kingdom and the WE.
However, the central banks of these industrialized countries have been raising interest rates sequentially for more than a year. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates about 11 times during the period, as rising interest rates traditionally increase savings and, at the same time, limit spending and reduce investment.
Therefore, Erdogan fears the application of traditional monetary policy. The economic goals of his administration, as stated in his election campaign, are primarily to increase the country’s GDP to $1.5 billion during his next presidential term – mainly by increasing foreign trade to $1 billion, and also by increasing revenue from tourism, a key component of Turkey’s economy, to $100 billion.
Foreign investors are expected to flock to Turkey, bringing major currencies that will help to increase and stabilize the value of the Turkish Lira
As for inflation, Erdogan aims to reach single digits. Thus, Western experts and major global banks expect a continued decline in the lira exchange rate, especially in the short term.
Optimists, especially in the investment sector in the West, believe that the business atmosphere could improve and are preparing to enter the Turkish market. Their optimism stems from the fact that Erdogan has started to lean towards adopting a traditional monetary policy, albeit only partially.
highly respected
Erdogan has already detained more more than one meeting with Mehmet Simsekeconomic expert and former Minister of Finance in the governments of the Justice and Development Party, to try to convince him to join the team, pledging to hand over to him the economic file of the State.
Although Simsek rejected Erdogan’s offerdue to his many other international commitments, he has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the government on the economy.
Simsek has worked extensively in the West. Early in his career, he joined the US Embassy in Ankara as an economic adviser, before moving to New York to work for the Swiss banking group UBS.
He also worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Istanbul. However, his most important post was as managing director of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Turkey.
Simsek is highly respected in the West, both by governments and investors.
If he were to be given Turkey’s economic portfolio, monetary policy is expected to change. As a result, Simsek would likely raise interest rates – but not excessively, as has happened in the US, to avoid triggering a recession.
Raising interest rates can reduce high inflation, and it’s possible that the president’s single-digit target in the next five years could be met.
Furthermore, due to the strong confidence in Simsek among the international financial community, foreign investors are expected to flock to Turkey, bringing important currencies that will help to increase and stabilize the value of the Turkish Lira.
So there is reason to be optimistic about the Turkish economy, but much depends on Erdogan’s willingness to adopt Simsek’s financial prescriptions.
If Erdogan continues on his current path, it will be difficult to solve the problem of inflation and the lira in the short term, except through cooperation agreements and projects at the government level.
The president is said to have plans to reduce disputes with global and regional powers, and there have already been signs of this, culminating in theSaudis deposit $5 billion in the Turkish central bank.
Such an influx of currency could go a long way in solving the lira problem.
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.
