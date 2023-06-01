Xi Jinping issues national security alert in China





Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his top national security officials to prepare for “worst-case” scenarios and “rough seas” as China faces increasingly difficult and complex internal and external threats. According to a CNN report, citing the state Xinhua, During a meeting with senior Chinese security officials in Beijing, Xi said, “The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we are currently facing have increased significantly.” “We must adhere to outcome thinking and worst-case scenario thinking, and prepare to endure the major tests of high winds and choppy waves, and even stormy and perilous seas,” he added. Related Articles State Department warns China could hack US ‘critical infrastructure’ The G7 will focus on de-risking from China: how is this different from decoupling? He added that more efforts were needed to modernize nations’ security architecture and “prepare for real combat and practical problem solving”. He also called on China to continue building a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, strengthen national security education, and improve data and security management. ‘artificial intelligence. Xi’s latest stern instructions came as he chaired a meeting of the National Security Commission, his first since winning an unprecedented third term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party in his 20th congress in October. Xi leads both the commission and the Chinese military. Beijing faces a host of challenges, from a struggling economy to what it sees as an increasingly hostile international environment. US and China lock horns Rival powers China and the United States have clashed on many fronts. Just this week, Beijing refused Washington’s request for a meeting between the two countries’ defense chiefs when the two men attend a security conference in Singapore in June, citing the need for US officials to respect the China’s sovereignty and security concerns. China severed its defense and climate ties with Washington last August over alleged interference by US officials in Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday demanded that the United States stop flying spy planes over the South China Sea, calling the flights “dangerous provocations”. His statement came a day after the US Indo-Pacific Command accused a Chinese pilot of causing a near miss by buzzing his fighter jet in front of a US reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea. The Pentagon has called China “the most consequential and systemic challenge” to US national security, an assessment that Beijing has derided as an excuse to expand Washington’s nuclear arsenal and maintain its military hegemony. Both sides have also tightened national security scrutiny, particularly in the tech sector, with the United States imposing sanctions on a slew of Chinese companies in recent years, citing security concerns. Xi urged his security chiefs to develop “strategic self-confidence”, improve the coordination of their operations and use more advanced technologies. He called for better real-time monitoring of security threats, a better early warning system, and better management of computer data and artificial intelligence (AI). In March, in a rare public comment on America’s tech rivalry, Xi directly named Washington for spearheading the Western crackdown on China. With contributions from agencies Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

