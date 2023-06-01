UK government faces deadline to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to coronavirus inquiry

FILE – Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, March 22, 2023. Boris Johnson has launched an independent inquiry while British Prime Minister into governments’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the inquiry wants to see what Johnson wrote to other UK officials as the outbreak raged. But the government is fighting a request to hand over the equipment. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — The British government faces a deadline Thursday afternoon to hand over a bundle of personal messages from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the country’s COVID-19 pandemic inquiry or face legal action at the following an investigation that Johnson himself set up.

Notebooks, diaries and WhatsApp messages between Johnson and other officials are key evidence that the head of the investigation, retired judge Heather Hallett, wants to see.

But the government is concerned about the precedent that releasing Johnson’s full, unredacted conversations could set. He handed over incomplete versions, saying he deleted personal and private information that was not relevant to the investigation.

Hallett, however, said the entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation.

Hallett, who has the power to summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath, set a deadline of 4:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday for the government to hand over documents, covering a two-year period from the start of 2020.

The issue has caused tension between Johnson and the current government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who claimed this week that he did not have the material Hallett wanted.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s office said the former prime minister had turned over all the documents to the government and urged authorities to hand them over to the investigation.

The UK has recorded more than 200,000 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19, one of Europe’s highest tolls, and Johnsons government decisions have been endlessly debated. Johnson agreed in late 2021 to lead an investigation after pressure from bereaved families.

The Halletts Inquiry is to investigate the UK’s pandemic preparedness, how the government responded and whether the level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better. Public hearings are due to begin on June 13, and Johnson is among the senior officials scheduled to testify.