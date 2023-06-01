Commemorating the birth of Pancasila in Blora, the regent reads the message of President Joko Widodo





TRIBUNJATENG.COM, BLORA The ceremony for the anniversary of Pancasila in 2023 at the level of the regency of Blora was held in the courtyard of the regional secretariat of Blora, Thursday (1/6/2023) and took place solemnly. The regent of Blora, Arief Rohman acted as the inspector of the ceremony, while the participants in the ceremony consisted of Forkopimda, leaders of the OPD, TNI/Polri, students of Osis, scouts and ASN from the Blora district education office. During the ceremony, Regent Arief Rohman read the mandate of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Hence the theme raised this year, mutual cooperation for the construction of civilization and global growth. In his remarks, President Joko Widodo explained that Pancasila and the values ​​contained therein are the basic philosophy, the way of life of the nation, the basis of the state, the ideology, the unifying force of the nation. and the source of all sources of state law. . Pancasila as the basis and ideology of the state is a static table that unites the existing diversity. Along with a dynamic guiding star (leitstar) that guides the life of the nation so that it conforms to the ideals of state founding, realizing an independent, united, sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesian society. Pancasila was excavated and born from the soil of Indonesia to become a national consensus, for this it is appropriate for all of us Indonesians to actualize Pancasila, so that Pancasila will always be practiced in various aspects of life in society, nation and nation. state,” Arief Rohmane said. Pancasila contains ethical values ​​that are rooted in the factual experience and the experience of reason as well as the religious experience of the Indonesian nation. Thus, Pancasila is not a mere discourse, but an objective reality with strong philosophical, political, historical and cultural legitimacy, he added. Moreover, the existence of Pancasila is a gift from Almighty God to the Indonesian nation. The practice of Pancasila values ​​is a manifestation of love for the fatherland so that it can build a better nation and state. Pancasila values ​​can be practiced in simple forms, such as mutual respect, cooperation, and mutual respect. Thanks to Pancasila with the values ​​of inclusiveness, tolerance and mutual cooperation, the existing diversity is a blessing that is woven into the national identity of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, he said. Celebrating Pancasila Day every June 1, of course, has significance for the people and the nation of Indonesia, not only making Pancasila the basis of state or national goals, but also making Pancasila a guide in daily life.

