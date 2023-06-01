Questions for ModiWhy alienate the middle class, why choose a gangster over a woman, is it worth it?

For political columnist in India today, there is only one thing worse than being wrong. It’s being right.

Less than a month ago, I wrote about the plight of protesting wrestlers in this column. How does a government whose slogans include Beti Bachao (save the girl) keep supporting Brij Bhushan Singh? Isn’t he embarrassed that his detractors are now saying that the slogan should be replaced with Beti Ko Hamare Se Bachao (save the girls from us)?

My conclusion was that no, the government was not bothered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it a point of honor not to give in to any agitation or act against any of his own, no matter how serious the accusations, because it would be seen as an act of weakness.

So he would let the wrestlers sob softly in the wind while protecting the man accused of sexually harassing them. Even Brij Bhushans’ colorful past, which has included murder charges and numerous trips to criminal courts, would not be enough to persuade Modi that the least his government should do is ask the president of the wrestling federations to step down. while the matter is under investigation. .

Unfortunately, I was right. It’s been almost a month and as PM Modi circled the globe and ceremoniously kissed the Sengol, he acted as if the wrestlers didn’t exist.

But, I also wrote in this column, there were times when, despite his initial stubbornness, the Prime Minister was forced to acknowledge the protests. The agitation of the agricultural laws is an example of this. The CAA issue is another.

Neither of these raids, I said, was motivated by a sense of propriety or a desire to do the right thing. The only thing that mattered was political expediency.

Well, I think now may be the time for the government to take note of the wrestlers’ complaints. Not because he cares what happened to them. Not because he’s embarrassed to protect a man like Brij Bhushan Singh. Not because he wants bachao indies betis.

But because the challenge begins to harm the government.

The Prime Minister could not be happy that on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he had to share the front page with photos of his police force assaulting the female wrestlers. Nor can he be pleased that the protests are now attracting international attention. United World Wrestling, a global body that regulates the sport, joined global media in its outrage.

Modi may have finally realized that there is a qualitative difference in the way the world reacts to an agitation against farm laws and a protest by female wrestlers who say they were sexually harassed by the head of a sports body, especially when that leader is no stranger to the criminal courts and is a powerful ruling party politician.

Even if we assume that Modi doesn’t care what the world says about him (although, of course, it’s abundantly clear that he does), there’s still the national response to consider.

There’s reason to worry

There are three strings to the bow of prime ministers: one is simple Hindutva. The second is welfarism. And the third is the vast support he enjoys among the middle class where his many supporters see him as a decent man who wants nothing for himself but to create a new India.

It is on this last constituency that Modi should begin to wonder. The middle class is notoriously fickle. It was the class that applauded India Shining, then suddenly forgot LK Advani and AB Vajpayee and happily welcomed Manmohan Singh. This is the class that then turned violently on the same Manmohan Singh and shifted their loyalty to Narendra Modi.

The current BJP avatar has never worried too much about the fickleness of the middle class because he thinks he has the middle class all sewn together. Take the official responses to the controversy over the 20% tax on every credit card transaction made overseas. First of all, no one in government seems to have realized how unpopular this crackpot scheme would be with the middle class. And then, when he was forced to backtrack slightly, his officials said it was fine because the measure would not affect the poor. (On their frequent trips to the Riviera, I suppose.)

It was the same with the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 notes. Apart from the mess the government made of the announcement (whether or not everyone returning the notes had to fill out a form; were they legal tender until September 30 or not, etc.), there was once again the same feeling: we are not worried because it will not affect the poor.

In fact, concern about not hurting the poor has been a common theme in recent government responses, even when discussing issues where no one has ever suggested or believed that the poor would be harmed. These are still concerns of the middle class.

But the official subtext is inescapable: if it’s only about the middle class, it doesn’t really matter. Their concerns are not a priority.

In and of themselves, these issues are not a big deal, but the tone of the response from governments is starting to cringe. It consistently rejects middle class concerns and groups the middle class with the very rich, a classification that most middle class people hate.

It is this middle class constituency that the BJP is alienating with its refusal to believe the women who have won medals for India when they speak of the sexual harassment they have faced. It’s clear that he only sidelined the wrestlers to protect an unsavory figure he needs to further his own political interests in UP.

It wasn’t how it was supposed to be. Narendra Modi was supposed to clean up the system so political thugs would lose their influence, women would be safe, and no Nirbhaya-type sexual assaults would happen again. Modis’ betrayal of the wrestlers is a betrayal of his tenure.

Why does the Prime Minister not see all this? Sure, is it obvious?

Two explanations are in order. The first is that he may no longer hear about the seriousness of what is really going on. When the Nirbhaya incident happened, TV presenters got hoarse insulting the government. There were angry protests in the streets.

Now the anchors are made to kneel down and hide the truth. And when protests do arise, they are put down with great force as the treatment of the wrestlers reminds us.

This leaves us with a second explanation. The Prime Minister has put his faith in Hindutva and Hindu symbolism of the kind we saw at the inauguration of the new parliament building. There is yet the Ayodhya Temple to come and it will be an even bigger Hindutva spectacle than the ritual of Parliament.

Even if welfarism produces diminishing returns (as Karnataka suggests) and the middle class is somewhat alienated, a wave of Hindutva will sweep the country and bring the BJP back to power after the Lok Sabha election in 2024, as the Prime Minister thinks so.

He might be right.

But it could also go very wrong.

So why alienate the middle class? Why choose a gangster over the women of India? Is it really worth the risk?

Perhaps Modi is asking himself these questions. If he does, he will quickly limit the damage on the issue of the wrestlers. It’s time to choose self-interest over ego.

Vir Sanghvi is a print and television journalist and talk show host. He tweets @virsanghvi. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)