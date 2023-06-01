Margo Martin’s laptop could contain a treasure trove of Donald Trump recordings





Reports that prosecutors obtained a recording of Donald Trump admitting he kept a classified document after he left the White House have raised speculation about how much additional evidence could be recovered from a laptop. owned by an aide to the former president.

CNN first reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team had an audio clip of the former president discussing in July 2021 how he kept classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on the Iran, and that he was aware that he no longer had the authority to declassify the document since he left the White House.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing related to his retention of classified documents, saying he declassified all documents before leaving office. However, Trump’s lawyers never repeated this argument in official court documents during the investigation, with the audio clip obtained suggesting that Trump knew he had not declassified all documents in his possession. .

In a statement on the audio reports, a spokesperson for the former president said “radical supporter leaks” are designed to “inflame tensions and continue media harassment” of Trump and his supporters.

Former United States President Donald Trump is seen on the first tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio file from the laptop of Trump aide Margo Martin in which the former president admits he failed to declassify a Pentagon document. Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Trump’s audio was recorded at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, as part of a meeting the former president had with people helping his former chief of staff Mark Meadows write his autobiography. Also present was Trump aide Margo Martin, who regularly recorded the conversations the authors had with the former president to ensure his comments were reported accurately.

Martin, a former deputy communications director for Trump’s Save America PAC who is now working on his 2024 campaign, testified before a special grand jury in March as part of the classified documents investigation after having his laptop and computers photographed. phones by prosecutors in January.

CNN previously reported in February that Trump’s legal team inadvertently turned over more documents with classified marks to prosecutors after a Trump aide copied the pages to a USB drive and laptop, unawares. they were classified.

Martin was asked about the recording of Trump discussing the retention of classified documents during his grand jury appearance in March. Trump’s lawyers were also only told about the tape after Martin’s testimony, according to The Guardian.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko was one of those who suggested there may be other evidence against Trump kept on Martin’s laptop after reports of Bedminster’s conversation emerged.

“The most interesting thing about Hunter Biden’s laptop is Margo Martin’s laptop,” Parkhomenko tweeted, referring to the personal computer belonging to President Joe Biden’s son who, according to Republican figures , has long contained details of alleged corruption.

Discussing the New York Times reporting, journalist Marcy Wheeler tweeted that there were two details the paper was making “clear”.

“1) The recording took place in July 2021. 2) It was taken by Margo Martin, who recorded all of this information and then stored it on her computer,” Wheeler tweeted.

The conversation in which Trump discussed no longer being able to declassify a document he was in possession of came after the media detailed how his Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, dissuaded Trump from attacking the Iran in the last days of its presidency.

Trump allegedly presented a document he said was from Milley and said that if he was allowed to show it to those present at the meeting – who did not have security clearance to view classified documents – it would undermine what Milley was saying.

There’s the sound of papers rustling in the audio, though it’s unclear if Trump had the Iranian document in question at the time. An unnamed source told CNN that Trump was referring to the document as if it was in front of him at the Bedminster meeting.

A Trump spokesperson told Newsweek that the “leaks” to the media are “further proof that when it comes to President Trump, there is absolutely no depth they won’t sink to as ‘they continue their witch hunt’.

“The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals.”

