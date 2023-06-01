Exclusive | Pakistan is ruled by the ‘establishment’: Imran Khan





The Pakistani establishment is using “all kinds of blackmail” to ensure a steady flow of leaders, Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, told WION on Wednesday after staying until September. June 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving alleged corruption of over Rs 50 billion.

The South Asian nation’s military-intelligence nexus is often referred to as the “establishment” and has been widely described as the real power that drives the country’s situation.

“The government and the establishment are the same thing. The country is ruled by the establishment,” Khan told WION on Tuesday.

Asked about the abandon ship by leading PTI politicians after the events of May 9, 2023, Imran Khan told WION:

“There is unprecedented pressure being put on individuals by agencies. Things like this have never happened before.”

A number of top Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi and Maleeka Bokhari, among others, left the party in the weeks following May 9. 2023.

“They [agencies] approach them, they blackmail them, they show them the tapes, they destroy their things. They are breaking into their homes,” he added.

Khan said the accusation by the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which considers the PTI a “terrorist group”, is nothing short of a plot.

“It’s a plot to take the PTI out of the electoral race,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the events of May 9,” the PTI leader added referring to the violent protests that erupted in parts of Pakistan after his May 9 arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. .

