Tape shows Trump saying he kept classified Iran document: CNN | Donald Trump News





US prosecutors have a 2021 record of the ex-president acknowledging he kept a Pentagon document about a possible attack on Iran, CNN reports.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have a 2021 audio recording of former President Donald Trump acknowledging that he kept a classified Pentagon document about a possible attack on Iran after leaving the White House, according to a report by CNN.

CNN did not listen to the recording but cited several unidentified sources describing it in its report Wednesday. Reuters news agency said it was unable to confirm the information.

According to CNN, the recording shows Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, understood he kept classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump’s remarks indicated he would like to share the information but was aware of the limitations of his ability to declassify documents after leaving office, two sources told the broadcaster. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

A representative for Trump would not comment on the recording’s report or specific remarks attributed to Trump and called the investigation politically motivated, Reuters said.

The leaks from the radical supporters behind this political persecution are intended to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the news agency on Wednesday. press.

Peter Carr, spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office at the Justice Department, declined to comment.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by keeping US government records, some marked as top secret, after he left office in January 2021.

In August, the department revealed it was investigating Trump for suppressing White House records because it believed he was illegally in possession of documents, including some involving intelligence gathering and clandestine human sources among the Americas most closely guarded secrets.

Smiths’ investigation includes whether Trump or his associates obstructed the Justice Department’s investigation into his retention of thousands of government documents, about 300 of which were marked as classified.

The special counsel is also investigating efforts to reverse Trump’s 2020 election defeat that culminated in the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

