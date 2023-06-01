Turkey’s support in Germany for Erdogan fuels integration debate

Frankfurt (Germany) (AFP) Strong support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among Germany’s Turks in last weekend’s historic elections has sparked new soul-searching about whether Berlin’s attempts to integrate the minority are failing.

There were scenes of jubilation in some German cities after Erdogan extended his two-decade rule in Sunday’s second round, with flag-adorned cars rolling through the streets and honking their horns.

Germany, home to the world’s largest overseas Turkish community, had about 1.5 million registered voters in the polls, and Erdogan received some 67 percent of the votes cast.

That’s well above the 52% vote Turkey’s longest-serving leader has garnered at home, where he faced stiff competition from secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

That so many voters in a liberal European democracy opted for a leader frequently accused of pursuing increasingly authoritarian policies has sparked a new debate about Berlin’s integration policies.

Most of those celebrating Erdogan’s victory in Germany “were born here, went to school here, enjoy freedom and prosperity, but regard the ‘West’ as the realm of evil,” reads -on in an article in the conservative daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“It’s a truism that now echoes from left to right – something is wrong with integration in Germany.”

The results have fueled a political row over a plan by the coalition government, led by the left-leaning SPD, to make it easier to obtain German citizenship and make it easier to obtain dual citizenship, which is nearly impossible under current rules. .

“After this Turkish election, the (coalition) should have finally understood: ‘turbo-naturalization’ and dual nationality for all are the wrong way,” Andrea Lindholz, a lawmaker from the right-wing CSU party, told the tabloid Bild.

But Islam expert Ahmad Mansour argued the result should not prevent changes to dual citizenship rules, as most of those who voted had only Turkish nationality and had no right to citizenship. have two passports.

“Emotional approach”

Erdogan’s success in Germany has been helped in large part by well-organized and well-funded foreign organizations, said Gokay Sofuoglu, president of the Turkish community in Germany, which advocates for greater rights for people of Turkish descent .

“Of course they can mobilize a lot of people,” he told AFP.

Erdogan has been portrayed as a strong and successful leader in a way that would appeal to Turks in Germany, many of whom are descended from so-called ‘guest workers’ who arrived as part of an economic program in the 1960s and 1970s , and were from rural areas. , conservative communities.

Germany is home to a large Turkish community, many of whom are descendants of workers who emigrated decades ago Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

While many Turks in modern Germany have high levels of education, good jobs and decent incomes, critics say some may still be let down by relatively low levels of participation in politics and civil society. .

Contrary to Erdogan’s “emotional approach” to the Turkish community in Europe’s most populous country, Germany appears to have little to offer, said Eren Guvercin, a Turkish journalist living in the country.

Those who do not seek to develop “counter-offers” to build “emotional access” to Turks in Germany, “should not be surprised that Erdogan fills this gap”, he added.

“Conservative Attitudes”

As Germany sought to get back on its feet after World War II, hundreds of thousands of Turks came to work in industries ranging from construction to automobile manufacturing.

Times were often difficult for the newcomers, many of whom earned lower wages than the Germans and lived in poor quality housing. But many stayed and brought in family members and are now an integral part of society.

Germany has around three million people of Turkish origin, although many only have German nationality, due to the current ban on dual nationality.

Despite concerns over the weekend’s election results, some argue that support for Erdogan in Germany should not raise alarm bells.

Germany is home to the world’s largest overseas Turkish community and had around 1.5 million registered voters Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Many of the better-integrated Turks have indeed taken German citizenship over the years, which has excluded them from the vote, observers note.

The result also fits into a trend of strong support for the leader among Turks in other parts of Europe where, as in Germany, migrant communities originate from rural communities, Yunus Ulusoy, from the Center for Turkish Studies from the University of Duisburg-Essen. , told AFP.

“They brought with them conservative and religious attitudes to the countries they emigrated to,” he said.

In countries like the United States and Britain, where Turkish migrants tend to come from more affluent backgrounds, the opposition generally fare better, he added.

