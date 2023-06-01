Donald Trump misspelled Milktoast in article Trashing Kayleigh McEnany because she misspoke the 9-point poll number





Donald Trump has turned on his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany because she apparently misinterpreted the result of a nine-point primary poll, calling his milktoast an exquisite misnomer, given that the correct spelling of the old insults is Milquetoast.

Trump attacked McEnany after he said during a Fox News on Jesse Waters Primetime appearance on Tuesday that the former president was leading Ron DeSantis in the Republican race by 25 points in a recent poll. Trump said the actual number was 34.

Kayleigh Milktoast McEnany just gave the wrong FoxNews poll numbers Trump wrote to her dozens of Truth Social followers. I’m 34 points ahead of DeSanctimonious, not 25. While 25 is good, it’s not 34.

Since most polls have a margin of error of around 5%, Trump chose to throw one of his most visible supporters overboard for what amounts to a 4% deviation.

The term Milquetoast became pejorative for a shrunken or ineffectual person, which McEnany clearly was not in the 1920s, based on the shy cartoon character Caspar Milquetoast, whose name is inspired by the sweet sweetness of toasted bread in the milk. Breakfast food has always been spelled as two words, making milktoast a roughly made-up phrase with a letter-to-letter inaccuracy rate well over 4%.

And as if to make sure no one would confuse his message with something playful, he continued: She knew the number had been corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. RINOS & Globalists can have it. FoxNews should only use REAL stars!!!

Completely unrelated to this rich and creamy gaff, conservative media, former campaign staffers and other colorful figures fired back at Trump for attacking one of his own. While Trump’s off-the-cuff insults are increasingly common, he recently threw Laura Ingraham, Rupert Murdoch and Mick Mulvaney under the bus for tickytack reasons, even his own likely voters couldn’t believe he got away with it. would take one of his strongest and most visible supporters for something so minor. .

