Prime ministers of India and Nepal meet to deepen ties as China’s influence grows in region





NEW DELHI (AP) Nepal’s prime minister spoke to his Indian counterpart on Thursday as India and rival China try to exert influence in the tiny Himalayan nation as part of a larger power struggle regional. Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Narendra Modi in New Delhi during a four-day visit to India, his first trip abroad since taking office last December. After the meeting, the two prime ministers remotely inaugurated several projects, including a freight rail line and two border checkpoints, and oversaw the signing of a series of agreements. Modi said they agreed to further deepen their historical ties and take our relations to the Himalayan heights. He said they had agreed to resolve all their outstanding issues, including a border dispute . Dahal told a joint press conference that they reviewed ongoing projects and discussed ways to further cooperate in the areas of connectivity, energy and people-to-people contacts. New Nepalese prime ministers traditionally visit neighboring India soon after taking office. Nepal is bordered on three sides by India, with an open border allowing passport and visa-free traffic. Until recently, India was a dominant force in Nepal, but China’s involvement has increased in recent years. China has invested in the construction of airports, highways and hydroelectric projects. Beijing sees Nepal as key to its massive Belt and Road Initiative transcontinental infrastructure that builds on the ancient Silk Roads that once linked China to the West. However, landlocked Nepal remains dependent on India for all its oil needs and many other necessities. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said his country would strive to improve relations with India and China while maintaining a policy of non-alignment. India has been wary of Nepal since electing a communist government in 2017. A coalition government led by a communist prime minister swept to power again after an election in late 2022. Relations with India soured in 2015, when it backed protests by ethnic groups in southern Nepal against a new constitution and imposed an unofficial economic blockade, cutting off the supply of oil and goods across the border. The previous communist government released a new map of the country in 2020 which includes an area claimed by both India and Nepal, angering New Delhi. It is Dahals’ third time in power since his Maoist group abandoned a decade-long armed revolt and joined a UN-assisted peace process and entered mainstream politics in 2006. The conflict has killed more than 17,000 people.

