Recording Shows Donald Trump Acknowledges Keeping Classified Iran Document





Justice Department prosecutors obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump after he left office in which he talks about keeping a classified Pentagon document linked to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports.

Key points: Comments on a recording appear to contradict Donald Trump’s claims that he declassified documents he took from the White House. It was provided to prosecutors who have spent months investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. No one has been criminally charged.

CNN, which first reported on the tape, said Mr Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share information from the document with others, but knew there were limits on his ability to declassify records after leaving office.

The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undermine the former president’s repeated claims that he declassified documents he took with him from the White House. at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida Estate, after leaving office.

The recording could also be a vital aid to prosecutors seeking to prove that Mr. Trump knew his ability to possess classified documents was limited.

It was provided to Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose team of prosecutors spent months investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and whether Trump or anyone else sought to criminally obstruct the investigation.

The investigation appears to be in its final stages, with prosecutors having interviewed a wide range of witnesses before the grand jury.

No one has been criminally charged.

The criminal investigation began last year after the National Archives and Records Administration alerted the FBI to the presence of classified documents in 15 boxes of documents belatedly returned from Mar-a-Lago by Mr. Trump and his representatives .

Investigators initially issued a subpoena for the remaining classified documents, but after receiving only about three dozen during a June 2022 visit to Mar-a-Lago, they returned with a search warrant two months later. and recovered about 100 other documents marked as classified.

Mr. Smith, the special counsel, is also investigating efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election, the subject of a similar ongoing investigation by Atlanta prosecutors.

New York prosecutors charged Mr. Trump earlier this year with falsifying business records.

According to the CNN report, the recording was made at a rally in Bedminster with Trump aides and two people who were working on the autobiography of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

He said Mr Meadows’ autobiography included a description of what appears to be the same meeting.

A lawyer for Mr Meadows declined to comment on Wednesday when contacted by The Associated Press.

CNN said witnesses including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were interviewed about the episode.

A spokesman for General Milley declined to comment on reports that he was questioned.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement that the investigation was “baseless” and amounted to “continued interference in the presidential election.”

AP/Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-01/tape-shows-trump-acknowledging-he-kept-classified-document/102422892 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos