Trump or not, US collapse may be inevitable





When former US President Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing journalist E Jean Carroll last month, some observers might have hoped it would make him less appealing to US voters. Not so. If you look at a Quinnipiac poll released in late May, Trump now has the support of 56% of Republicans for the 2024 race, more than double that of his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

True, some 56% of voters surveyed say they disapprove of Trump, but a similar proportion also disapproves of President Joe Biden. A Pew poll also suggests that 56% of Americans currently believe the United States cannot solve its own problems, up from 41% last June. To top it all off, the survey finds that about three-quarters of the public say they have little or no confidence in the wisdom of the American people in making political decisions, up from 62% in 2021.

What explains this level of dysfunction? It has often been said that American politics is in the grip of dark forces fueled by political manipulation and Big Tech as misinformation undermines democracy. That may be partly true. However, for another perspective, it is worth considering some of the ideas put forward by Peter Turchin, a biologist and complexity scientist who uses Big Data to study ecosystems. Applying these methods to analyze the rise and fall of complex societies is an approach he dubbed cliodynamics. Clio was the Greek muse of history.

Turchin uses tons of economic and sociological information from history to explore the cycles of political economies over thousands of years around the world. This led him to conclude that there is a basic pattern: an elite seizes power, then over time tries to protect it by seizing more and more resources. This inevitably ends up further impoverishing the poor (popular impoverishment) and engendering elite overproduction, with too many elites pursuing too few roles, which, in turn, leads to extreme frustration, anxiety and infighting.

The result is usually social explosion and political disintegration, with Turchins’ models suggesting that such structural changes typically occur about every 100 years in complex societies. Even before Trump’s election in 2016, he predicted that the United States and Western Europe were destined for a turbulent 20s.

Turchins’ ideas are controversial. Twenty years ago, his theory of empires, outlined in the book Historical Dynamics, provoked a pushback from historians. Sophisticated math won’t improve naïve social theories, one critic argued. But with Trump trying to engineer a comeback, Turchin is back too. His new book, The End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites and the Path of Political Disintegration, argues that the dynamics he previously predicted are only intensifying. Decades of falling real wages have had an impact, he says, as data on the declining life expectancies of poor Americans show. Meanwhile, elite overproduction is growing, as the number of graduates explodes and competition for jobs becomes increasingly intense, fueling insecurity and resentment against the 1%, even among the top brass.

Indeed, when Turchin runs a cliodynamic model based on American economic and sociological trends over the past 60 years, his results suggest, even without considering other details about Trump and Biden, that by 2020, impoverishment and overproduction elites… will reach very high levels. [in America]. The radicalization curve begins to rise after 2010 and literally explodes during the 2020s. Political violence too. In this world, events like the January 6 insurrection might be only beginnings.

Put plainly, this suggests that a figure like Trump is a symptom, rather than the cause, of the unrest in the United States. The only way to alter this trajectory, based on the data, is to replay the policies of the New Deal of the 1930s and the immediate postwar period in the United States, using redistribution to reduce inequality. In the 1950s, for example, the top federal income tax rates in the United States rose to 90%, from 7% in 1913 or 37% today.

Such calls would horrify many American elites, so much so that they might dismiss such predictions out of hand or point out that relying on mechanistic models is dangerous. But Turchin is not the only contemporary Cassandra; even hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, another proponent of cyclical change, warns that rising inequality could create social explosions.

It would therefore be foolish for American leaders to ignore Turchin. At the very least, the concept of elite overproduction is a good way to explain why American elite education is now so expensive, competitive, and damaging to potential elite children and adults.

Follow Gillian on Twitter @gilliantett and email her at [email protected]

Follow @FTMag on Twitter to hear our latest stories first

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b812c789-8347-46cd-b3f3-8d865ae829dc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos