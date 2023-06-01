Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ hold bilateral talks





Prime Minister Modi and the Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of Nepal held wide-ranging talks today. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” today held wide-ranging talks focused on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade . The Nepali Prime Minister began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday. This is the first bilateral trip abroad for the 68-year-old leader of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) after taking office in December 2022. Transforming the civilizational ties between India and Nepal with deeper cooperation in the areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure will be the focus of discussions between Prime Minister Modi and the Prime Minister Prachanda, said people familiar with the Nepalese leader’s visit to India. Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the centuries-old “Roti-Beti” relationship which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries. . The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for transporting goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its needs from and through India. The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 forms the basis of the privileged relations between the two countries. Nepalese Foreign Minister NP Saud, who is part of Prime Minister Prachanda’s delegation, said on Wednesday that a wide range of issues including trade, transit, connectivity and border issues will feature in the bilateral talks. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

