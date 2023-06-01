What the Pakistani finance minister said





Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday talks with Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were only possible if the latter “apologizes to the nation for the riots from May 9,” Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, Ishaq Dar said talks with Imran will only take place when the PTI chairman “admits his mistakes and vows not to repeat them”. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will have to be persuaded to talk to Imran Khan. He said that

Nawaz Sharif is of the opinion that talks cannot take place with the perpetrators of violence. Ishaq Dar said, “Nawaz Sharif says talks cannot take place with plotters of violence.” He stressed that the investigation was ongoing into the May 9 incident and that those involved in the May 9 incident would be brought to justice, ARY News reported.

Dar noted that examples should be made so that incidents like May 9 don’t happen again. He added that there was evidence that Imran Khan was involved in planning the riots, ARY News reported. Dar, however, said the government does not believe in political victimization.

Responding to a question, he said if Nawaz Sharif’s daughter can be arrested, then anyone’s wife, because “no one is above the law”. Ishaq Dar added: “The women involved in the May 9 incidents cannot get relief.” He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his tenure played no role for the betterment of Pakistan, according to the report.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was facing economic difficulties due to the wrong decisions of the PTI Chairman. He said the International Monetary Fund has raised questions about political instability in Pakistan. He added that international financial institutions were monitoring Pakistani politics.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the instruction of party leader Imran Khan, formed a seven-member negotiating committee for talks with the incumbent government on the elections, ARY News reported. , based in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while taking to Twitter, said the seven-member committee, which will be headed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will decide the course of action with the government regarding the elections, according to the report. The committee includes party deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.

