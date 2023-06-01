President Joko Widodo: Pancasila is relevant for the world





PALANGKA RAYA – The Regional Secretary (Sekda) of Central Kalimantan (Kalteng), Nuryakin representing the Governor accompanied by a number of members of Forkopimda and ASN as part of the local Provincial Regional Secretariat, took part in a ceremony commemorating Pancasila’s birthday in 2023 at Jayang Tingang Hall on Thursday, June 1, 2023. During the commemoration of Pancasila’s birth in 2023, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo became the inspector of the ceremony which was centered in South Monas Square, Jakarta. In his address, President Joko Widodo, who wore traditional Indonesian clothes, said that amid a crisis, Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic, social and political stability. Inflation under control, investment growing, employment rising. It is the contribution of all the nation’s children through unity and mutual cooperation, Indonesia is increasingly enjoying the trust of the world. All of this is based on the Pancasila ideology, inherited from the first president, Ir. Sukarno, he says. He said the Pancasila ideology must continue to be maintained to strengthen the nation. Government personnel may change but the struggle must not stop, he stressed. As a great country, Indonesia should sit on an equal footing with other nations, ready to cooperate and ready to lead. We want to collaborate with any country, become a meeting point and bridge the differences in the world. This is Indonesia, which cannot be dictated by anyone or any country, but is ready to contribute to the world, he said. The President further explained the Pancasila ideology, making Indonesian leadership accepted and recognized by the world. The G20 Presidency and ASEAN Chair, Pancasila is not only important to Indonesia but relevant to the world, he explained. Tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation. For this reason, the President invites all components of the nation to reject extremism, the politicization of identity and the politicization of religion. Let us welcome the Democratic Party, support the values ​​of Pancasila, fight for an advanced Indonesia and be authoritative on the world stage, he said. Meanwhile, Central Kalimantan Regional Secretary H. Nuryakin after attending the ceremony answered questions from members of the media on how to counter extremism and the politicization of identity. Extremism literally means “the quality or state of being extreme” or “the defense of extreme measures or opinions”. Currently, the term is widely used in political or religious essences, which refers to an ideology considered far beyond the attitudes of society in general. The phenomenon of extremist thinking has occurred massively, Indonesia is facing challenges and threats of radicalism or extremism. Meanwhile, identity politics is a political tool for a group such as ethnicity, ethnicity, culture, religion or something else for a specific purpose, such as a form of resistance or as a tool to show the identity of a group. Today we celebrate the birth of Pancasila Sanctity because it is the ideology of the state. It is from this ideology that the values ​​of Pancasila are applied on a daily basis. Central Kalimantan does not have diversity issues,” he concluded. (vi/matakalteng.com)

