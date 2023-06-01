Xi Jinping tells Chinese government to prepare for worst-case scenario





Jakarta | Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked government officials to consider “worst-case scenarios” and “hurricanes” as efforts to deal with internal and external threats. “The complexity and difficulty regarding the national security issues we are currently facing have increased significantly,” Xi said during a meeting with China’s National Security Commission, as reported by CNN. “We must adhere to critical thinking and worst-case scenarios and prepare for the great test of strong winds and swells, and even dangerous stormy seas,” he added. This instruction from Xi came at a time when China was facing a series of challenges ranging from the economic situation to the international environment. Xi said China should speed up the modernization of its national security system and capabilities. He wanted the system to be more effective in “real combat and everyday use”. The 69-year-old politician also wants China to push for building national security risk monitoring and early warning systems, improving national security education and security management of data and artificial intelligence (AI). Since coming to power a decade ago, Xi has made national security a central paradigm that permeates all aspects of Chinese governance, experts say. He expanded the concept of national security to encompass everything from politics, economy, defense, culture and ecology to cyberspace. Then it expanded from the deep ocean and polar regions to outer space, as well as big data and artificial intelligence. Xi’s notion of “comprehensive national security” has also seen China introduce a series of laws to protect itself from perceived threats, including laws on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cybersecurity, foreign non-governmental organizations, national intelligence and data security. Recently, relations between China and the United States (US) have warmed up, among other things, because of the question of Taiwan and the South China Sea (LCS). More recently, China accused the US surveillance plane of deliberately entering the area where the Bamboo Curtain country’s army was training in the South China Sea (LCS) last week. A spokesman for the Southeast China Base Command said the RC-135 aircraft flew through on May 26, as their navy troops were conducting routine drills in the South China Sea. “We urge the US side to effectively restrain its forces on the sea and air front,” the spokesman said in an official statement quoted by Reuters on Wednesday (5/31).

