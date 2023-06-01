As Imran Khan’s populism crumbles, Pakistan’s hybrid regime remains mired in crisis





The sporadic but frantic attacks on army installations in Pakistan on May 9, mainly in Punjab province, the backbone of the army, by young supporters of Imran Khan outraged by his humiliating arrest were unprecedented. in the history of the garrison state. Most provocative for Pakistani brass was the destruction of memorials dedicated to various wars with India. Even a politically reluctant and “moderate” armed forces leadership was unlikely to take such a challenge to its power lightly.

The exceptional patience of the military high command that day in the face of a violent provocation was probably intended to avoid a bloody confrontation with not so numerous but furious crowds of young Punjabi. What followed, of course, was a massive crackdown of the type expected of military regimes, a crackdown that placed the political future of former army chief Imran Khan in serious jeopardy. illiberal and populist. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), could not take such a shock and collapsed like a house of cards. Within days, Khan’s second- and mid-level leaders, under duress or fear, left their charismatic leader at the mercy of circumstances. Imran Khan, now in isolation, blames the agencies for the May 9 chaos as his scattered supporters wait in hiding for his next call.

It seems that Khan, having managed to get a narrative across that his ousting through an otherwise constitutional internal change was a ‘foreign plot to unseat him with domestic enablers, has lost his mind as there is a huge groundswell. in favor of the army. Allies of the Shehbaz Sharif coalition government, reeling from massive disappointment over its poor performance and hyper stagflation, have found a great opportunity to capitalize on the shenanigans of Imran Khan and the adventurism of his amateur anarchist supporters . The double bet that Imran Khan played, first courting the army high command to regain his patronage, then threatening it with internal pressure and retired military personnel, eventually backfired. him when he crossed the Rubicon.

The mass defections from the PTI are a similar reminder that countless politicians from their hordes were persuaded to join the popular Khans movement just before the 2018 elections. In Pakistan’s electoral history, except for the elections of 1970, the electoral rating of a leader or a party is not enough. What makes a campaign successful is the green signal of acceptability from the GHQ and the institutional political engineering that guarantees positive election results. Of course, the 1988, 1990 and 1996 elections were also rigged against Benazir Bhutto, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and in favor of the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML- N) Nawaz Sharif, a protege of ex-dictator general Ziaul Haq. In a Bhutto-anti-Bhutto political divide, the struggle between these two leaders left the military establishment ample room to play against each other.

Two leaders who challenged the fauji playbook were Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who became the leader of Bangladesh after the defeat of the Pakistani army in East Pakistan, and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who used the political space created by the clash of 1971 to become Pakistan’s most powerful prime minister. and making the country a democratic republic under the 1973 constitution. But, the saga of the brutal murder of Sheikh Mujib and the judicial murder of ZA Bhutto tells the tragic story of democracy in these two countries.

Imran Khan’s dramatic rise and treacherous fall from power is not an exceptional phenomenon, although it has some very unique and contradictory elements. It is essentially a re-reading of the rise and fall of successive wards of a pervasive military establishment that has continued to create and undo hybrid regimes to suit its short-sighted and constitutionally defective. While Nawaz Sharif, despite being groomed and constructed as a conservative alternative to the progressive and liberal Bhuttos, became a leader in his own right, he was fired three times for asserting his prerogatives as Prime Minister. Similarly, when a most pampered ladla Khan, favored by former COAS General Qamar Bajwa and former ISI DG General Faiz Hameed, attempted to enter the no-go zones of the appointments of the next army chief and DG ISI, he burned his fingers. Sensing Khan’s future authoritarian designs, opposition parties rallied behind the Pakistan Democratic Movement and quickly voted against him. While its allies, at a nod from the generals, left its coalition to join the PDM (plus PPP) government, the democratic alliance conveniently forgot about its 26-point program of reconfiguring civil-military relations and establishment of civil supremacy.

The chaotic blame game and conflict between creator and creation speaks to the crisis of the widespread hybrid system brokered by the military. As the personality cult built around the personality of the Great Khan comes to haunt its makers, its deconstruction causes more trouble than expected. When populism moves towards the mass psychology of fascism, it’s hard to disentangle it without tearing down all those cult traits that the masses are praising. Compared to ZA Bhutto’s radical populism mixed with authoritarian tendencies, Imran Khan’s illiberal populist appeal combines quite diverse facets and instinctual fascinations among various age groups of men and women. He remains a cricket hero to a wider club of cricket fans, among middle and older class women in particular. It has a glamorous male appeal of a celebrity among a wide section of young men and women. A financially puritanical philanthropist with a misogynistic and religiously righteous stance has broad appeal among the middle classes who embrace a pro-army, anti-politician meta-narrative.

Like Anna Hazares 1991 Bhrashtachar Virodhi Jan Andolan, or People’s Movement Against Corruption in India, which finally struck a chord with the masses in 2013, Khan, after struggling in the desert for more than a decade, launched his movement to justice against the corruption of the parties of the old regime during its first major rally at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore in 2011. It was supported by no less than successive DGs of the ISI, from Hamid Gul, a jihadist hawk pro-Taliban, to the Machiavellian General Faiz. His famous dharna against the third Nawaz Sharif government in 2014 was also supported by General Zahirul Islam Abbasi of the then DG ISI and General Raheel Sharif of the then COAS, who wanted an extension of his term. All parties on the other side of parliament united and foiled Imran Khan’s coup. But, later, pro-Khan judges got rid of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and dubiously disqualified him from holding any public office on a flimsy charge for all time to come, paving the way for the emergence of the head of the PTI.

As prime minister for more than three and a half years, Imran Khan enjoyed being on the same page as the army leadership until he tried to outmaneuver his benefactors, who were by then quite disenchanted by its poor governance. Surrounded by sycophants and fortune seekers, the kaptan not only failed to deliver on any promise except to fix his opponents and the media. He left no leader to emerge in the provinces he ruled, nor allowed a worthy team to flourish. Now he finds himself with a disorganized mass of chaotic young people without any ideology and any measure of organization at any level. Unlike the Bhuttos and Sharifs, who withstood establishment pressure and hostility for long periods and survived, the political fortunes of the Khans seem deeply uncertain.

His party cannot and should not be banned, nor its supporters tried by military tribunals. Human rights organizations and liberals, whom Imran Khan has always castigated, are once again coming forward to defend the civil, political and human rights of his party and its activists.

What makes the current political imbroglio more pervasive is a total crisis of Pakistan’s political economy and the unsustainability of a heavy national security state on the basis of a dependent and fragile economic base overburdened with debt. , defense expenditures and rents. in search of elites. The current crisis is further fueled by intra-state conflicts between various state power structures and institutions vying to retain their fiefdoms or expand their respective space beyond their constitutional mandate, which no pillar of the state adheres to. . After Bajwa, the army under General COAS Asim Munir had sworn to stay out of politics, but Imran Khan forced it to run out of patience, and the May 9 mutiny drew a red line that will have its own adverse consequences on a fragile country. democratic transition. Since the fall of Imran Khan’s hybrid regime, Pakistan could be heading towards a new edition of quasi-democratic dispensation or worse, a civilian version of martial law.

Imtiaz Alam is a freelance journalist based in Lahore, Pakistan, and Secretary General of the South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA).

