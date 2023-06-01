Politics
To make our partnership a success,” PM Modi says of his talks with his Nepalese counterpart Prachanda
On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who focused on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in various fields including energy, connectivity and trade, and have signed transit agreements.
Speaking on his visit to Nepal in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Modi said he had come up with a “successful formula” to improve India-Nepal relations and that the agreements signed would help this relationship become a ” great hit”.
“I remember…nine years ago, in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time, I had given a ‘successful’ formula for India-Nepal relations – highways, highways and highways. I said that we will establish such contacts so that our borders do not become barriers. Today, the Prime Minister of Nepal and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super success said Modi.
“We will continue to strive to take India-Nepal relations to the heights of the Himalayas,” he added. On Wednesday, the Nepali Prime Minister began his four-day visit to India.
The visit to India marks Prachanda’s first bilateral trip abroad after the 68-year-old leader of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) came to power in December 2022.
After Prime Minister Modi welcomed ‘Prachanda’ to Hyderabad House, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Deepening ties of friendship and cooperation. Prime Minister @narendramodi greets Prime Minister @cmprachanda of Nepal as the latter arrives at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.
Delegation-level talks also took place between Prime Minister Modi and Prachanda. Tweeting about the talks, Bagchi said, the agenda includes strengthening our centuries-old ties through improved connectivity in the areas of economy, energy, infrastructure, education and people-to-people contacts. .
Bathnaha freight train at Nepal Customs yard flagged
After the delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers jointly unveiled the electronic plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the railway and flagged the Indian Railway freight train from Bathnaha to the Nepal Customs yard .
The two leaders exchanged agreements. After that, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the joint press conference, said, “Transit agreements were signed today. We have established new rail links to increase physical connectivity. A long-term power trade agreement was established between India and Nepal today. the electricity sector of our countries. The religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and strong. To further strengthen them, we have decided to accelerate the projects related to the Ramayana circuit.
“I had said that we would establish such contacts between India and Nepal so that our borders would not become barriers between us. Today, the Prime Minister of Nepal and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super success in the future,” he added.
The Ramayana circuit
During the joint press conference, Modi said, “Religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are old and strong. To further strengthen them, we have decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit – one of the 15 tourist circuits identified for development – should be accelerated.”
READ ALSO | Nepali PM begins crucial visit to India aimed at boosting energy and trade
Fourth visit of Prime Minister Prachanda to India
Meanwhile, Prachanda said, “This is my fourth visit to India. The relationship between India and Nepal is centuries old. Today we discussed measures to strengthen ties between the two nations. We We also jointly launched many innovative projects. I invite Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him to Nepal. I also urge Prime Minister Modi to resolve border issues through bilateral talks.
Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Dahal laid a wreath at Raj Ghat in the capital New Delhi. He also wrote a message in the guest book present at the Raj Ghat.
“PM @cmprachanda of Nepal paid solemn homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat,” Indian External Affairs Ministry official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.
The Nepali Prime Minister is on an official visit to India from May 31 to June 3. This is his fourth visit to India. Prachanda arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.
Indian External Affairs Ministry Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informing about Prime Minister Dahal’s arrival tweeted: “Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome from MoS Lekhi, Prime minister @cmprachanda from Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after pick up Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport This visit will give further impetus to India’s close and unique relationship and Nepal.”
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dahal spoke with India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval.
Along with official engagements, Dahal will also travel to Indore and Ujjain, as part of his bilateral visit. During his visit, the two countries will work on the successes achieved in bilateral partnerships by India and Nepal during previous high-level visits.
WATCH | Nepalese Prime Minister Dahal to meet Indian Prime Minister Modi to sign hydropower and airline deals
During his official visit, Nepali Prime Minister Dahal will also hold talks with President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, called Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s trip to India a “goodwill visit” and said he will “bring Nepal-India relations to a new level.” good level “.
In a statement released last week about Prachanda’s visit to India, Nepal’s foreign ministry said the tour would “further strengthen the centuries-old, multifaceted and cordial relations” between the two nations.
(With agency contributions)
