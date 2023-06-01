



In most parts of the world, Children’s Day means the focus is on fun and family. This is not the case in China where Children’s Day on June 1 is an occasion for propaganda and political messages. The Chinese Communist Party sees this day as a new opportunity to educate its young citizens in loyalty and ideology. Children, with the active participation of schools, are engaged in activities that include singing patriotic songs, reciting political slogans and praising the Communist Party. Critics say it is a form of indoctrination, limiting children’s individuality and critical thinking skills. They believe Children’s Day should prioritize celebrating innocence, creativity and childhood welfare, rather than a platform for political propaganda.

Many believe that the new Chinese generation, born in the 2000s, was more influenced by government propaganda than perhaps previous generations and developed stronger nationalist tendencies. They have become little roses ()a term used to describe the mainland’s young nationalists who are outspoken defenders of the CCP dictatorship.

Take a look at the hashtag “Twenty-Four Character Maxim for Young Children from General Secretary” (##) that was trending on Weibo (June 1). This is a set of 24 moral and inspirational principles or sayings by Xi Jinping himself. These are intended to guide and inspire young children in their personal growth and development.

Unsurprisingly, the hashtag ranked number one with over 13 million views. It was also mentioned as the hottest topic on Weibo today.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Beijing’s Yuying School on May 31 featured prominently on social media and official media platforms throughout the day. According to China Daily, during his visit, Xi Jinping explored the school’s history museum and stressed why it was important to strengthen the teaching of revolutionary traditions. He urged students to remember and value the school’s outstanding history, recognize party support and carry on the traditions of the revolution. It also means defending the values ​​and principles associated with the “red” ideology. The goal is to foster a sense of heritage and ensure that students maintain a strong connection to their school, its heritage and the ideals it represents.

Interestingly, there was a post under the hashtag Hunan Provinces Bookish Childrens Day Reading Event (##), which had about 324,000 views in a very short time. He highlighted an online reading activity where Communist Youth League instructors from Wuling District, Hunan Province, participated in a live reading session of “Xi Jinping Youth Days.” as a young person of knowledge”.

The event, according to the media, was aimed at promoting reading, wisdom and nurturing young minds with literature. Instructors read the book to children, giving them insight into Xi Jinping’s experiences as a youth of knowledge. The activity aimed to inspire children to become successors in pursuing the ideals and aspirations of the Communist Party. This activity is not limited to Hunan or the capital Beijing. It is replicated across China, part of a larger trend emphasizing nationalism and loyalty to country and party.

People’s Daily shared a photo showing children helping PLA soldiers while holding the Chinese flag. It highlights the involvement of young children in patriotic activities and their support for the PLA. It seeks to strengthen nationalist feelings among the younger generation, to promote a sense of pride and loyalty to the armed forces. Of course, it’s not clear what children really think of these annual rituals and what they are made to do. In China’s top-down authoritarian model, children have their uses in serving political ends. Such was the case with Xi Jinping when he was growing up, and so will be the case for future generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/articles/childrens-day-in-china-is-about-politics-propaganda-and-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

