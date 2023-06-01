Turkey’s electoral body confirms Erdogan’s victory in second round

Turkish President and Popular Alliance presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed a challenge from An opponent who sought to overturn his increasingly authoritarian leanings, securing another five years to oversee the country at the crossroads of Europe and Asia which plays a key role in NATO. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

The Turkish Election Commission has certified the results of the second round of the presidential election on May 28

ANKARA, Türkiye — Turkey’s electoral commission on Thursday certified the results of the second round of the May 28 presidential election, confirming that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a dominant force in Turkish politics for the past two decades, won a third term in office. as president.

Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council, said Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote, while the leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, won 47.82%.

According to these results, it is understood that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected president and the results were sent to the Official Gazette for publication, Yener announced.

He said the turnout was 85.72%

Erdogan, 69, Turkey’s longest-serving leader, can now rule until 2028.

Unconfirmed reports say he is due to be sworn in on Saturday, after which he is expected to announce the composition of his new cabinet.

Erdogan faces a host of national challenges, from a struggling economy to pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February killed 50,000 people and leveled the ground. cities.

Investors will be watching closely to see if Mehmet Simsek, a respected former finance minister and deputy prime minister, is reappointed as head of the economy portfolio, for signs of Erdogan’s return to more conventional economic policies. .

Inflation in Turkey soared to a staggering 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month, according to official figures, although independent experts say the real rate is much higher. Critics attribute the turmoil to Erdogan’s policy of keeping interest rates low to promote growth. Economists generally recommend raising rates to fight inflation.

The Turkish lira has lost around 10% of its value since the start of the year.