Jokowi has never ruled out the opposition and often invites them to the palace







INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has never excluded the government opposition as an opponent. Even in the past three years, he has met with Democratic Party officials four times. Democratic Party General Secretary Teuku Riefky Harsya admitted that during the four meetings, only Democratic Party High Council Chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Democratic Party General Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) were welcomed by Jokowi. Of the four meetings, three were initiated by the Palace. Additionally, Riefky said that Jokowi and SBY have met four times in the past three years. Meanwhile, the RI number one’s encounter with AHY has only been recorded once. “The four meetings between President Joko Widodo and the personalities of the Democratic Party, Mr. SBY, and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago,” Riefky said in an official statement on Wednesday (5/31/ 2023). Also Read: Jokowi Admits Cawe-Cawe Political Affairs in Name of National Interest According to him, the meeting was not the same as the meeting between the president and the coalition parties. Riefky then questioned SBY and AHY directly about Jokowi’s confession during the meeting. According to their testimony, the three meetings took place at night at the request of the Palace, not the party. “It means that the initiative for the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not on Mr. SBY’s initiative, let alone asking for the evening,” Riefky said. These meetings took place at Merdeka Palace on October 10, 2019, when SBY accompanied by AHY attended the G-20 gala dinner in Bali in November 2022, and at Kaesang’s wedding in Solo at noon in December 2022. Also Read: Surya Paloh Gathers Democrat and PKS Ketum on Private Island, Discusses Vice Presidential Advisory Board for Anies In addition, AHY responded to Jokowi’s invitation to Bogor Palace to hear clarification on the issue of the Democratic Party’s “coup” from President Moeldoko’s Chief of Staff. “So the time of the meeting that night was also not at the request of the general chairman of the Democratic Party AHY,” Riefky said. Previously, Jokowi admitted that he often invites opposition parties, such as the PKS and the Democrats, to the palace. He also pointed out that he always invites parties, but not all of them are known to the public. “The Democrats often go to the Palace. PKS also goes to the Palace, but wants it at night,” he said earlier this week. Read also: No more coup Moeldoko Gaps of the Democratic Party, AHY: We are ready to defend sovereignty at all costs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoindonesia.id/info-polhukam/9618984847/jokowi-enggak-pernah-mengeyampingkan-oposisi-dan-kerap-mengundang-ke-istana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos