Rishi Sunak must stop trying to appease Boris Johnson over Covid inquiry

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There is no doubt that the Government got confused over the leaking of WhatsApp messages and diary entries relating to Boris Johnson at the Covid public inquiry. For days he said he was unwilling and then unable to meet the demands of Baroness Hallett, the chair of the inquiries. On Wednesday May 31, Johnson made it clear that the Cabinet Office now had the information and that he had no objection to it being shared.

The options for the government are limited. He could simply refuse to cooperate, but that, ultimately, will lead to a contempt of court conviction. The government might seek to judicially review Halletts’ claims, but most legal observers believe the government would lose (and, by the way, the irony of an elected government on a manifesto suggesting judicial review should be curtailed , bringing and losing such a matter would not be lost on anyone). Or the government could agree to Halletts’ demands.

Unless Hallett agrees to a face-saving compromise, neither option looks attractive to the government. It is no wonder that Ministers, especially the Prime Minister, have seemed evasive in being unable to go beyond their line of expectation in expressing their confidence that this issue can be resolved indefinitely. Like I said, a confusion.

So why did the government act this way?

There is, of course, Whitehall’s traditional preference for secrecy. There is merit in the argument that ministers and officials need to be able to communicate confidently knowing that not everything will be in the public domain. Civil servants must be able to give candid advice; ministers might try bold and radical positions, perhaps to test an argument that might seem unfortunate if revealed publicly in a different context. An added complication is that WhatsApp is a medium that feels immediate, conversational, and private. But it is also final. In that sense, pandemic-era ministers are unhappy. Previous generations of ministers did not have WhatsApp; future generations will be more cautious.

Select and enter your email address Saturday Reading



Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every weekend – from the New Statesman.

morning call



A quick and essential guide to the domestic politics of the New Statesman’s Westminster team.

The crash



A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic downturn.

Green times



The New Statesmans weekly environmental email.

Events and offers



Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers and updates.





Your email address



Job title

Job title

administration office

arts and culture

Crew member

Business / Corporate Services

Customer / Customer Service

Communication

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, curriculum and teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds

Financial management

Health – Medical and Nursing Management

HR, training and organizational development

Information and communication technologies

Information services, statistics, records, archives

Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities

Lawyers and practitioners

Librarians and library management

Management

Marketing

OHS, Risk Management

Operations management

Planning, policy, strategy

Print, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, asset and fleet management

Public relations and media

Purchasing and Supply

Quality management

Scientific and technical research and development

Security and Law Enforcement

Delivery service

Sports and leisures

Travel, Lodging, Tourism

Wellness, Community / Social Services Job title administration office arts and culture Crew member Business / Corporate Services Customer / Customer Service Communication Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds Financial management Health – Medical and Nursing Management HR, training and organizational development Information and communication technologies Information services, statistics, records, archives Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities Lawyers and practitioners Librarians and library management Management Marketing OHS, Risk Management Operations management Planning, policy, strategy Print, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, asset and fleet management Public relations and media Purchasing and Supply Quality management Scientific and technical research and development Security and Law Enforcement Delivery service Sports and leisures Travel, Lodging, Tourism Wellness, Community / Social Services



Register



We also sense that the government is concerned about the scope of the report. Some old hands in Whitehall feared a judge-led inquiry was more likely to focus on apportioning responsibility than identifying lessons for the next time the country faces a comparable crisis. Whatever the merits of this view (which remains to be seen), a statutory inquest headed by a judge, with statutory powers to obtain evidence, was what the government agreed to. With respect to information relevant to the inquiry, public opinion and, in all likelihood, the law will conclude that this power should rest with the chairman of the inquiry and not with the government.

It’s also an argument over Johnson. For Johnson and his supporters, this is proof that after the police investigations, the Sue Gray review and the Privileges Committee investigation, Johnson is once again under scrutiny.

Despite his last-minute agreement to disclosure, it’s not a prospect Johnson will welcome. Book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newells Johnson at age 10 previously revealed that Johnson was hopelessly overwhelmed with handling the crisis. If the Hallett investigation confirms this finding and potentially reopens the issue of Johnson’s alleged reputational breach of law, it will dive even deeper.

The row also comes at a time when the conservative right is increasingly paranoid that the liberal establishment is out to get them. Whether it’s allegations of bullying Dominic Raab or Suella Braverman using her position to try to get special treatment, the right-wing view is that state institutions are going after it. to Tory Brexiteers. Their predominant figure is Johnson.

There is no conspiracy, of course. It is perhaps no coincidence that the ministers who continue to get into trouble are Brexiteers, but not as their supporters think. The fact is that the conservative right thinks something is going on. This may explain the reluctance of governments to help the Hallett investigation. Sunak doesn’t want to appear as an accomplice to damaging Johnson even more.

This sensitivity towards Johnson supporters is a mistake. Sunak will never be able to satisfy them and in trying to keep them by his side, he looks weak. He has spent political capital seemingly trying to protect Johnson not, presumably, because he wants to, but because he worries about the consequences if he doesn’t. It will end up pleasing no one.

Sunak, when he became prime minister, promised to uphold the values ​​of integrity, professionalism and accountability. I think he was not only sincere, but also implicitly contrasting with Johnson. It was an impressive ruthless policy. In his management of this file, he could have continued to underline this contrast, ready to provoke a quarrel with his penultimate. Instead, he came across as trying to protect Johnson and appease his supporters, appeared evasive, was taken the wrong way by Johnson (who quickly realized resistance to disclosure was futile), and sooner or later will lose this battle.

There is a lesson here for Sunak. He can try to keep Johnson by his side or he can demonstrate his commitment to integrity, professionalism and accountability. He can’t do both.

[See also: Why are the Tories so spectacularly lazy?]