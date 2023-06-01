Politics
Rishi Sunak must stop trying to appease Boris Johnson over Covid inquiry
There is no doubt that the Government got confused over the leaking of WhatsApp messages and diary entries relating to Boris Johnson at the Covid public inquiry. For days he said he was unwilling and then unable to meet the demands of Baroness Hallett, the chair of the inquiries. On Wednesday May 31, Johnson made it clear that the Cabinet Office now had the information and that he had no objection to it being shared.
The options for the government are limited. He could simply refuse to cooperate, but that, ultimately, will lead to a contempt of court conviction. The government might seek to judicially review Halletts’ claims, but most legal observers believe the government would lose (and, by the way, the irony of an elected government on a manifesto suggesting judicial review should be curtailed , bringing and losing such a matter would not be lost on anyone). Or the government could agree to Halletts’ demands.
Unless Hallett agrees to a face-saving compromise, neither option looks attractive to the government. It is no wonder that Ministers, especially the Prime Minister, have seemed evasive in being unable to go beyond their line of expectation in expressing their confidence that this issue can be resolved indefinitely. Like I said, a confusion.
So why did the government act this way?
There is, of course, Whitehall’s traditional preference for secrecy. There is merit in the argument that ministers and officials need to be able to communicate confidently knowing that not everything will be in the public domain. Civil servants must be able to give candid advice; ministers might try bold and radical positions, perhaps to test an argument that might seem unfortunate if revealed publicly in a different context. An added complication is that WhatsApp is a medium that feels immediate, conversational, and private. But it is also final. In that sense, pandemic-era ministers are unhappy. Previous generations of ministers did not have WhatsApp; future generations will be more cautious.
We also sense that the government is concerned about the scope of the report. Some old hands in Whitehall feared a judge-led inquiry was more likely to focus on apportioning responsibility than identifying lessons for the next time the country faces a comparable crisis. Whatever the merits of this view (which remains to be seen), a statutory inquest headed by a judge, with statutory powers to obtain evidence, was what the government agreed to. With respect to information relevant to the inquiry, public opinion and, in all likelihood, the law will conclude that this power should rest with the chairman of the inquiry and not with the government.
It’s also an argument over Johnson. For Johnson and his supporters, this is proof that after the police investigations, the Sue Gray review and the Privileges Committee investigation, Johnson is once again under scrutiny.
Despite his last-minute agreement to disclosure, it’s not a prospect Johnson will welcome. Book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newells Johnson at age 10 previously revealed that Johnson was hopelessly overwhelmed with handling the crisis. If the Hallett investigation confirms this finding and potentially reopens the issue of Johnson’s alleged reputational breach of law, it will dive even deeper.
The row also comes at a time when the conservative right is increasingly paranoid that the liberal establishment is out to get them. Whether it’s allegations of bullying Dominic Raab or Suella Braverman using her position to try to get special treatment, the right-wing view is that state institutions are going after it. to Tory Brexiteers. Their predominant figure is Johnson.
There is no conspiracy, of course. It is perhaps no coincidence that the ministers who continue to get into trouble are Brexiteers, but not as their supporters think. The fact is that the conservative right thinks something is going on. This may explain the reluctance of governments to help the Hallett investigation. Sunak doesn’t want to appear as an accomplice to damaging Johnson even more.
This sensitivity towards Johnson supporters is a mistake. Sunak will never be able to satisfy them and in trying to keep them by his side, he looks weak. He has spent political capital seemingly trying to protect Johnson not, presumably, because he wants to, but because he worries about the consequences if he doesn’t. It will end up pleasing no one.
Sunak, when he became prime minister, promised to uphold the values of integrity, professionalism and accountability. I think he was not only sincere, but also implicitly contrasting with Johnson. It was an impressive ruthless policy. In his management of this file, he could have continued to underline this contrast, ready to provoke a quarrel with his penultimate. Instead, he came across as trying to protect Johnson and appease his supporters, appeared evasive, was taken the wrong way by Johnson (who quickly realized resistance to disclosure was futile), and sooner or later will lose this battle.
There is a lesson here for Sunak. He can try to keep Johnson by his side or he can demonstrate his commitment to integrity, professionalism and accountability. He can’t do both.
