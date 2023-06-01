Imran Khan loses his battle against the Pakistani army





Not long ago, Imran Khan looked like a man who had defied Pakistan’s all-powerful generals and got away with it. After his arrest by paramilitary goons on May 9, the former prime minister was freed by a Supreme Court order, even though his outraged supporters had had the audacity to demolish military installations across the country. As Pakistan’s most popular politician, with a legion of committed activists and seemingly fearless of the military, Mr Khan stood every chance of winning the general elections due later this year.

Just three weeks later, the political walls crumbled on him. The generals effectively dismantled the party founded by Mr. Khan in 1996, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Dozens of his senior leaders have defected and thousands of his supporters have been arrested. Shehbaz Sharif’s government is openly considering banning the party. Mr Khan, who faces dozens of charges including bribery and blasphemy, could face trial in a military court and perhaps expect a long political exile at best. Pakistan’s beleaguered civilian institutions appear, for now, to be firmly back in the grip of the military.

Whether under orders from the army or out of pure opportunism, the government of Shehbaz Sharif supports the dismantling of the PTI. He cites the urgent need to restore economic and political stability. Pakistan’s economy has barely grown over the past year. Due to a crash in the rupee, annual income per person fell nearly $200 dollars to $1,568. Annual inflation is estimated to have reached 37% in May. With foreign exchange reserves barely sufficient to cover a month of imports, there remains a real risk of sovereign default. The IMF this week urged the government to respect constitutional means to resolve the political crisis and reiterated that Pakistan must secure sufficient financing from its partners before releasing a $1.1 billion bailout fund, blocked for a long time. China is expected to refinance more than $2.3 billion in loans in June.

An irony of Mr Khan’s downfall, which Pakistanis have not lost sight of, is that he has already been promoted by the military as a means of suppressing other civilian parties, including Mr Sharifs. After he became prime minister in 2018, some observers described his government as a civilian-military hybrid. But the generals grew tired of his demagogy and narcissism, which led to his ousting last year in a vote of no confidence.

The attacks on army buildings by its supporters on May 9, including the ransacking of a house belonging to the commanding general in Lahore, were unprecedented and, it is now clear, intolerable to the generals. An army spokesman has promised a crackdown on all planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators of the violence. Penitent PTI leaders have since marched in front of reporters, condemning the violence, disassociating themselves from Mr Khan and pledging loyalty to the military. Many of them have completely given up on politics. Rights organizations accuse the government of using the crackdown to detain peaceful opponents alongside suspected rioters.

The generals will now weigh their options. Based on their past campaigns against civilian politicians who have dared to disappoint them, these will include imprisoning Mr Khan, pushing him into exile, disqualifying him from politics and, although it seems little likely, to allow him to stand for election as the head of any remnants of his party. Or they may decide that the election will not take place, there are rumors that they want to form a technocratic government instead. Mr. Khan, for his part, remains defiant. Challenging the government to break as many people as you want, he called for a snap election.

Either way, political and economic stability will likely remain elusive. The sidelining of Mr. Khan will not make him less popular. Mr. Sharif and, for that matter, whoever the generals choose to lead the country next will have to deal with a large number of disgruntled PTI supporters. And so will the generals, whose relentless political interference has, thanks to Mr. Khan, made them the primary target of justified Pakistani rage. The army cannot help itself, says Zahid Hussain, a political commentator. His urge to intervene is irresistible. And yet he never seemed more self-destructive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2023/06/01/imran-khan-loses-his-battle-with-pakistans-army The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos