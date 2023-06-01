After New India and New Parliament, Modi plans to usher in ‘New Democracy’

Actor-director-producer Kangana Ranaut said that India got independent and a New India was born on May 26, 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Srinivas Katikithala, Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, said that it was Narendra Modi who rescued senior civil servants (IAS and IPS) from colonial clutches and set them on the path of nationalism and of patriotism. And Sanghistans WhatsApp University bestowed upon him the title of Vishwaguru(Global Teacher).

In response to these, the ninth anniversary of his ascension to the post of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had this to say:

Today, as we complete nine years of service to the nation, I am humbled and grateful. Every decision made, every action taken, was guided by the desire to improve people’s lives. We will continue to work even harder to build a developed India.

A significant decision taken and steps taken to improve people’s lives was to build a massive new Rs 1,250 crore parliament building at Delhis Central Vista and inaugurate it on May 28, 2023. The main objective was to inaugurate the new democracy and strengthen / deepen the same!

This temple of democracy was conceived, designed, founded and built by the Vishwaguru. For helping him in this herculean task, his architect friend from Gujarat was rewarded with a whopping sum of Rs 230 crore. No citizen, deputy or real expert was consulted. In fact, many opposed it and some even went to court. The entire expense of this temple was hacked out of funds meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of miserable people across the country struggled without food, medicine, hospital bed, oxygen, vaccination and traveled through hundreds of kilometers to find a place to lie down. All protests and objections from the cultural, architectural, design, structural, environmental, archaeological and financial points of view of the best experts have fallen deaf years.

Who better than the Vishwaguru himself to inaugurate the structure which was the result of his solitary efforts to create the New India to improve people’s lives? What is this Section 79 of the Constitution of India, which stipulates that there shall be a Parliament for the Union, which shall consist of the President and two houses, called the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of the People (Lok Sabha) respectively )? What if the vice president was the president of the Rajya Sabha? How do they compare to the Vishwaguru, who although representing only 25% of the Indian electorate (22 crores out of 91 crores), claim to represent 140 crores of Indians? Thus, the president and the vice-president are to be kept away as well as the opposition which makes too much noise. If that’s not strengthening democracy, what else is?

And the president herself, who was humiliated, certified Modis’ action. She praised those involved in the construction of the new parliament building (i.e. Modi), saying that their efforts will remain etched in the minds and hearts of the people of the city. country: “I am deeply satisfied that the new Parliament will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, who symbolizes confidence in Parliament.”I wonder where she got that idea of ​​trust from. Does this mean that she and her vice-president enjoy no confidence?

The Sengol

Be that as it may, the Master of Masterstrokes had innovative ideas to strengthen and further deepen democracy by invoking the royal scepter called Headache of the country of the Tamils ​​which he desperately wants to conquer in the next elections. Thus, a fertile Chennai mind was charged with the responsibility of concocting and fabricating a story which was then concocted by the Vishwagurus Chanakya, Amit Shah. He presented a dossier describing the ritual of handing over of the scepter by the pontiffs of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt, based in Tamil Nadu, which in effect symbolized and sanctified the transfer of power on India’s independence day.

The narration looked like this:

Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten asked Nehru if there was a ritual that would symbolize the transfer of power. Nehru, in turn, consulted C. Rajagopalachari who recommended following the Chola dynasty practice of handing over a scepter to mark the transfer of power from one king to another. Rajaji instructed the pontiffs of Adheenam to procure the scepter, after which the vaunted scepter was finally flown to New Delhi on August 14, 1947 to be handed over first to Mountbatten and finally to Nehru.

The reality is that Mountbatten was not in Delhi until late in the evening of August 14, 1947, being away in Pakistan and knowing nothing of Sengol. All that happened was that this 5ft long golden scepter was given as a gift to Nehru on August 14th. Since the Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and has nothing to do with democracy, which India was entering, Nehru sent it to a museum. . Within ten days of this event, i.e. August 24, 1947, CN Annadurai, founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, warned Nehru of the underlying motives and socio-political implications of the Sengol donation, which he called as a self-serving call for protection by the exploiters of the people. He told Nehru that the crowned king and retinue of nobles, pontiffs and priests make the subjects around them work and grow fat on the fruits of their labor. He also spoke to Nehru about the historical necessity of eliminating these elements for democratic peoples to flourish.

But after 75 years, Modi is reviving these elements of the monarchy by celebrating the Sengol and installing him in parliament as the icon of democracy. And he did it with greatness and religious fervor. Loads of pontiffs and seers from Tamil Nadu were flown in by special planes and the parliament erupted with the chanting of mantras as Modi in his regalia wore the Sengol as a king would and planted it behind the chair of the speaker after putting on a great show. In one fell swoop, he removed We the People who gave us the Constitution as sovereigns and replaced them with the scepter of kingship. And he did it with all the trappings of Hindu Rashtra in the New Parliament adorned with paintings of Indian Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, Ayodhya and other temples, the Ramayana and Akhand Bharat. It is the Modis idea to strengthen and deepen democracy!

What kind of democracy?

And pray, what kind of democracy is this? It is not the Gandhi-Nehru mark reflected in the Objectives Resolution proposed by Jawaharlal Nehru to the Constituent Assembly in 1948, calling for a Republic in which all the power and authority of Independent Sovereign India, its constituent parts and organs of government, are derived from the people.As early as 1922, Mahatma Gandhi described Swaraj as merely a courteous ratification of the declared will of the Indian people. The visions of these two founding fathers had envisioned people-based governance with bottom-up decision-making that would give everyone a place in the sun.

Modis New Democracy is quite the opposite and is rooted in the ideology of HB Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS who openly opposed the independence movement and had declared THE yavana-snakes (Muslims), like the real enemies. His Lieutenant MS Golwalkar, who since June 1940 was the sarsanghchalak of the RSS, went further and wrote:

Non-Hindu people of Hindustan should adopt Hindu culture and language, should learn to respect and revere the Hindu religion, should have no ideas other than those of glorifying Hindu race and culture. They can remain in the country entirely subordinate to the Hindu nation, claiming nothing, deserving of no privileges let alone any preferential treatment, not even the rights of citizens. [Craig Baxter, The Jana Sangh: A Biography of an Indian Political Party]

They were the mentors of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, who had conspired with Nathuram Vinayak Godse and others to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jayaprakash Narayan (JP). Among his peers and predecessors, Savarkar was the most fundamentalist. This is what, Jeyamohan, the Tamil writer and critic, wits about this fanatic:

Savarkar is the culprit who stained our hands with Gandhi’s blood. Any sane person with a conscience should reject Savarkar outright, with all the words at his disposal. Of all the figures who have emerged as leaders in India, Savarkar is the only one who deserves to be hated and shunned as much as the world shuns Hitler. He is not worthy of respect by anyone, anywhere, for any reason. Even the slightest shred of recognition this nation can offer Savarkar is anti-Gandhi, anti-democracy and anti-humanity as a whole.

And the new Parliament building was deliberately inaugurated on the 140e Savarkar’s birthday to announce the Nazi-Fascist race of New Democracy. In a speech to an audience of 20,000 in Pune on August 1, 1938, Savarkar defended the right of Germany to Nazism and Italy to Fascism; their achievement of “unprecedented glory on the world stage” and a successful inculcation of national solidarity vindicated these choices. Savarkar criticized Nehru for denouncing Germany and Italy and in the same breath proclaimed his support for the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. And, on January 15, 1961, he had spoken favorably of Hitler’s Nazism against the “cowardly democracy” of Nehru.

This is Amrit Kaals New India, New Parliament and New Democracy!

MG Devasahayam is a former army and IAS officer and coordinator of the Citizens Commission on Elections.