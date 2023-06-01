President Jokowi becomes inspector of Pancasila anniversary ceremony |Balipuspanews.com

Politics
President Jokowi becomes inspector of Pancasila anniversary ceremony
JAKARTA, balipuspanews.com– Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) received the mandate to read Pancasila’s text during the ceremony on Pancasila’s birth day in 2023, in Monas Square, Jakarta, on Thursday ( 1/6/2023).
In addition to Bamsoet, the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Puan Maharani, was invited to read the text of the preamble to the 1945 Constitution, during a ceremony commemorating Pancasila’s birthday, which falls every June 1.
The Pancasila anniversary ceremony was led by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo as Ceremonial Inspector, Kombes Regional DIY Police Traffic Director Alfian Nurrizal as the Commander of the ceremony and the President of the Indonesian Constitutional Court (MK), Anwar Usman as the reciter of the prayer.
In commemorating Pancasila’s birth, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani called on all Indonesian people to remember the services of the heroes who sacrificed for Indonesia’s independence.
The birth of Pancasila as a state foundation started with the idea of the Republic of Indonesia Proclaimer, Sukarno, which he later conveyed in a speech at the meeting of the Indonesian Investigation Agency preparatory to independence (BPUPKI).
“The founding fathers of the nation formulated the fundamental state of Indonesia with various struggles and challenges. As a new generation, we must be able to interpret Pancasila as the basis of behavior in social life,” said Puan.
Bung Karno’s grandson also called on the audience to continue the struggle of the founding fathers of the nation, especially for the young generation who are the future generation of Indonesia. According to Puan, Pancasila should always be used as a guide in the life of the nation and the state.
“That we all have the same duties and responsibilities to create a just and prosperous society according to Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution,” he said.
Puan appreciated PP No. 4 of 2022 regarding national education standards to encourage the planting of Pancasila in the younger generation. Pancasila has again become a compulsory subject in which there are elements of citizenship education.
“Education is an important way to actualize Pancasila. Schools are an ideal place to teach Pancasila values in a systematic and contextual way,” Puan explained.
Indonesian MPR Chairman, Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) added that through Pancasila, Indonesia is seen as a leader in various global organizations. For example, the G-20 presidency in 2021-2022, the ASEAN presidency in 2023, the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2019-2020 and the member of the Human Rights Council. United Nations man for the period 2020-2022.
Many international entities admire Pancasila. Speech by President Soekarno during the presentation of Pancasila before the United States Congress in 1956.
Professor Marco Impagliazzo, head of the Community of Sant Edigio, an international organization based in Rome, Italy, which has 73 member countries, said that Pancasila, with the universal values it contains, deserves to be designated as a reference for world civilization. .
“We must be proud to have Pancasila which was first presented by President Soekarno on June 1, 1945 during the BPUPKI session. Not only has it been proven to unite and enhance the diversity of nations, but Pancasila has also been recognized by various circles around the world as the greatest ideology of the 21st century,” Bamsoet said.
Also present were Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Maruf Amin, 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as BPIP Steering Committee Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri, 9th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Hamzah Haz , the 11th Vice President President of the Republic of Indonesia Boediono, Chairman of the Indonesian Regional Representative Council La Nyalla Mattalitti, President of the Supreme Court of Indonesia Prof. Dr. HM Syarifuddin, Chairman of the Indonesian Judicial Commission Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata, and Chairman of the Indonesian BPK Isma Yatun.
