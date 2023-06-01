Imran Khan dies on Pak TV, alleges PTI as regulator seeks ban on ‘hate mongers’





Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

Imran Khan’s ban does not include any live coverage, sound, visual or ticker. (PTI)

The I&B ministry invited all TV station owners to a meeting on Wednesday and ordered them to silence Khan, with a source saying the directive was issued by the ISI media cell.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been banned from Pakistani television channels on the instructions of the establishment, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has claimed.

Sources said the PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) directive to TV stations to boycott people who undermine peace and incite hatred was aimed at the cricketer-turned-politician whose brief arrest earlier this month sparked widespread violence across the country.

Khan’s ban does not include any live coverage, sound, visual or ticker.

According to a senior government source, the establishment has decided to blackout Khan and completely ban his coverage on all news channels.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting invited all TV station owners to a meeting on Wednesday and ordered them to silence Khan.

The source claims that the former prime minister’s banning guidelines were issued by the Inter Services Intelligences (ISI) media cell.

The PEMRA notification, meanwhile, does not mention Khan, but PTI said it was clear a ban had been imposed on the former cricketer.

To clarify matters, PEMRA said the events of May 9, when the violence erupted, were aimed at weakening the federation by promoting anti-state sentiments.

Television stations should refrain from giving airtime to those individuals who spread hate speech and provoke public feelings against the federation and state institutions, he said. He also called for these hatemongers and enablers to be completely excluded from the media.

Such outfits pollute the minds of the innocent public and the motive is to harm the state and its institutions, the PEMRA notification reads.

According to the notification, this is unequivocally a very horrific trend which must be condemned and those involved in promoting such activities must be boycotted for undermining peace and tranquility in Pakistan.

Khan is already banned from television and uses social media and YouTube to broadcast his speeches. However, news channels have indirectly mentioned his speeches and interviews which the establishment says keep him in the limelight and in political discourse.

