



ANKARA The recent presidential run-off in Turkey has cemented the country’s democracy and brought optimism, as the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for another five years represents a positive development for regional stability and world peace, said the director of country communications. In an article for Al-Jazeera, Fahrettin Altun highlighted the significance of Erdogan’s victory, saying it represents a positive development for regional stability and world peace, underlining the confidence of the Turkish people in his leadership. “The results reaffirm the vibrancy of Turkey’s political landscape and the faith of the Turkish people in their democracy. The fact that Turkish voters have trusted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lead the nation for another five years bodes well for the future. regional stability and world peace,” Altun said. His remarks came after Erdogan won the presidential run-off with over 52% of the vote on Sunday. He stressed that Erdogan’s re-election is not just a triumph for Turkey but “a beacon of hope” for a world seeking unity, compassion and resolution in the face of division and conflict. After declaring his victory, the president “humbly and graciously embraced the entire nation, recognizing the need to win political support by achieving tangible results” and serving all Turkish citizens, he said. His promise to deliver tangible results and inclusive governance signifies his dedication to benefiting all citizens, not just his supporters, he noted. Furthermore, his victory not only challenges xenophobic and anti-refugee sentiments, but also reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to providing refuge and working for peace in their home country, Altun said. “This resounding endorsement of Erdogan’s leadership by the Turkish people reaffirms their belief in the importance of ensuring the safe return of refugees currently residing in Turkey to their countries of origin, underscoring the need for stability and security before repatriation,” he added. Reiterating Erdogan’s famous call that “the world is bigger than five”, he said the president’s new administration will advocate for global equity and justice, promoting marginalized voices and empowering equity in international governing bodies. The president’s vision extends to resolving international conflicts and alleviating global suffering through diplomacy, negotiation and mutual respect, he said. Under his leadership, the country will actively engage with other nations to find common solutions and promote global cooperation on various issues such as climate change, food shortages, irregular migration and economic crises. Moreover, his victory reflects support for Ankara’s resolute stance against terrorism and encourages other nations to adopt a similar approach in international forums. As the country celebrates its centenary, Altun underscored the nation’s commitment to Erdogan’s vision of making “Turkey’s century” a force for good through strenuous efforts and a positive outlook. The article concludes by highlighting Türkiye’s determination to work for a better future guided by Erdogan’s leadership. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

