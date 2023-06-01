Nepal and India sign long-term energy deal and digital payment deal





On Thursday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The bilateral meeting, attended by delegations from the two countries, was held in the Nilgiri Hall of the State Guest House of Indian Prime Ministers. Various issues of mutual interest and problems of the two countries, including energy trade, trade and air routes, among others, were discussed and agreed upon during the meeting. Following the bilateral meeting, Dahal and Modi jointly gave a press conference at Hyderabad House and announced the signing of various agreements and MoUs. The two prime ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the trade and transit expansion agreement and the construction of the Siliguri-Jhapa oil pipeline. Dahal and Modi jointly laid the foundation for the construction of the Sunauli Bhairahawa Integrated Checkpoint, a pipeline from Amlekhganj to Lothar in Chitwan and a 400 KV Gorakhpur-New Butwal double circuit transmission line. Speaking at the press conference, Prime Minister Dahal shared positive indications from southern neighbors regarding Nepal’s request for additional high-altitude entry routes. Nepal welcomes India’s positive guidance on air entry routes for bilateral flights, which is operationally feasible for ATR aircraft. We are seeking approval for an additional high altitude entry route from Mahendranagar at an early date, Dahal said. In addition, Dahal also said that India has approved flight operations close to the border at Gautam Buddha International Airport, Bhairahawa via Instrument Landing System (ILS). Similarly, the Nepalgunj-Rupadia integrated checkpoint was also inaugurated with the Bathana-Biratnagar freight train. Nepal and India have also signed a long-term energy agreement on the sale of excess electricity from Nepal to the southern neighbour. A project development agreement for the construction of the Pukhot-Karnali hydropower project and an agreement for the construction of the Lower Arun hydropower project under Indian investment were also signed. Dahal and Modi have also signed agreements on digital payment between Nepal and India. Indian Prime Minister Modi also hosted a luncheon in honor of Dahal. Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s cemetery in Rajghat, India.

