Elon Musk meets Chinese Vice Premier Ding in Beijing – source





[1/2] Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks next to Tesla Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS /Tingshu Wang/File Photo

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk met Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday afternoon in Beijing, a source familiar with the matter said. The source declined to provide details of the talks. The previously unreported meeting followed meetings with China’s trade and industry ministers earlier in the day and with the foreign minister on Tuesday. Tesla and the State Council Information Office, which handles media inquiries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Ding is the sixth-highest ranked leader of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top governing body headed by President Xi Jinping. He was Xi’s chief of staff before being promoted to his current post last year and his job is to help Prime Minister Li Qiang manage the world’s second-largest economy. This is the first time Ding is known to have had a one-on-one meeting with a foreign CEO and his chat with Musk speaks to the importance China places on its relationship with Tesla. China is the automaker’s second-largest market and home to its largest production hub. It was not immediately clear if Musk had met Li Qiang during the trip. Tesla had previously requested a meeting for Musk with Li, Reuters reported in March. Musk left Shanghai on Thursday morning, concluding a two-day trip to China during which he also met with a key battery supplier and toured Tesla’s factory in Shanghai. Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/elon-musk-met-with-chinese-vice-premier-ding-beijing-source-2023-06-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos