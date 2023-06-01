Politics
Making our partnership super HIT’: PM Modi after meeting his Nepali counterpart | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal signed seven agreements between the two nations on Thursday afternoon after a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Recalling his first visit to Nepal – in 2014, after becoming prime minister for the first time – Modi said he then gave a “HIT formula” to improve India-Nepal relations and that today’s agreements would help this relationship become a “super HIT”. .
“I remember…nine years ago, in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time, I had given a ‘successful’ formula for India-Nepal relations – Highways, I -ways and Trans-ways. I have said that we will establish such contacts so that our borders do not become barriers. Today, the Prime Minister of Nepal and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super HIT,” Modi said.
READ | During a 4-day visit to India, the Nepalese Prime Minister seeks to maintain a good balance
“We will continue to strive to take India-Nepal relations to the heights of the Himalayas.”
On his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office in December last year, the Nepalese prime minister said he extended a ‘cordial invitation’ to Modi to visit his country .
“This is my fourth visit to India. The relationship between India and Nepal is centuries old. Today we discussed steps to strengthen the ties between the two nations. We have also jointly launched many projects innovative,” Dahal said.
The two prime ministers signed key agreements that include new rail links to increase physical connectivity and a long-term agreement meant to strengthen each country’s power generation sectors.
READ | Trade, transit and energy are priorities of the Nepali Prime Ministers’ visit to India
These are in line with the expectations of the visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister.
The electricity sector
Cooperation in the electricity sector has been identified as a “priority area” by sources familiar with the discussions; it was pointed out that Nepal exports more than 450 MW of electricity to India.
Indian companies have shown interest in developing hydropower projects in Nepal and attended a summit in Nepal in April, which several attended.
READ | Akhand Bharat’s mural inside the new parliament building sparks a storm in Nepal
India has also built several hydroelectric projects, such as Pokhara (1 MW), Trisuli (21 MW), Western Gandak (15 MW) and Devighat (14.1 MW).
In addition, agreements have been signed between Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd and the Nepal Electricity Authority for the development and implementation of the 490.2 MW Arun-4 hydropower project.
The project is expected to generate electricity for Nepal and India as well as Bangladesh. SJVN holds a 51% share and NEA 49%.
Indian companies have been invited to invest in the West Seti hydropower project.
Talks about trains and public transit
Modi and Dahal practically inaugurated integrated checkpoints at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal and signaled (almost again) a cargo train from Bihar to Nepal. The Nepali Prime Minister was also expected to discuss opening more air routes.
The Ramayana circuit
“Religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are old and strong. To further strengthen them, we have decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit – one of the 15 tourism circuits identified for development – should be accelerated “, Modi said.
The importance of Nepal
Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of both countries have often noted the centuries-old “roti beti” relationship, which refers to cross-border marriages between people from the two countries. .
The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for the transport of goods and services and access to the sea passes through India.
The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 forms the basis of the privileged relations between the two countries.
With the contribution of the agencies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-on-meeting-with-nepalese-counterpart-making-our-partnership-superhit-101685609398458.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump mocks Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk with photoshopped image
- Making our partnership super HIT’: PM Modi after meeting his Nepali counterpart | Latest India News
- From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Satyaprem Ki Katha: Bollywood films will be released in June 2023
- Top ICC officials tip Pakistan cricket to reach ‘another level’ – Sport
- Amtrak Continues to Offer Mobility Unevenly: Special Report
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as labor market remains strong
- Google Assistant no longer supports notes and lists integration with third-party apps
- ‘I cried’: CNN reporter describes reaction to ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake
- Elon Musk meets Chinese Vice Premier Ding in Beijing – source
- UK government faces deadline to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to coronavirus inquiry
- Isle of Man TT on TV 2023 | UK start times, TV channels and live streams
- Finding His Place: The Story of Alex Makoid