Making our partnership super HIT’: PM Modi after meeting his Nepali counterpart | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal signed seven agreements between the two nations on Thursday afternoon after a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Recalling his first visit to Nepal – in 2014, after becoming prime minister for the first time – Modi said he then gave a “HIT formula” to improve India-Nepal relations and that today’s agreements would help this relationship become a “super HIT”. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI)

“I remember…nine years ago, in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time, I had given a ‘successful’ formula for India-Nepal relations – Highways, I -ways and Trans-ways. I have said that we will establish such contacts so that our borders do not become barriers. Today, the Prime Minister of Nepal and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super HIT,” Modi said.

“We will continue to strive to take India-Nepal relations to the heights of the Himalayas.”

On his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office in December last year, the Nepalese prime minister said he extended a ‘cordial invitation’ to Modi to visit his country .

“This is my fourth visit to India. The relationship between India and Nepal is centuries old. Today we discussed steps to strengthen the ties between the two nations. We have also jointly launched many projects innovative,” Dahal said.

The two prime ministers signed key agreements that include new rail links to increase physical connectivity and a long-term agreement meant to strengthen each country’s power generation sectors.

These are in line with the expectations of the visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister.

The electricity sector

Cooperation in the electricity sector has been identified as a “priority area” by sources familiar with the discussions; it was pointed out that Nepal exports more than 450 MW of electricity to India.

Indian companies have shown interest in developing hydropower projects in Nepal and attended a summit in Nepal in April, which several attended.

India has also built several hydroelectric projects, such as Pokhara (1 MW), Trisuli (21 MW), Western Gandak (15 MW) and Devighat (14.1 MW).

In addition, agreements have been signed between Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd and the Nepal Electricity Authority for the development and implementation of the 490.2 MW Arun-4 hydropower project.

The project is expected to generate electricity for Nepal and India as well as Bangladesh. SJVN holds a 51% share and NEA 49%.

Indian companies have been invited to invest in the West Seti hydropower project.

Talks about trains and public transit

Modi and Dahal practically inaugurated integrated checkpoints at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal and signaled (almost again) a cargo train from Bihar to Nepal. The Nepali Prime Minister was also expected to discuss opening more air routes.

The Ramayana circuit

“Religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are old and strong. To further strengthen them, we have decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit – one of the 15 tourism circuits identified for development – should be accelerated “, Modi said.

The importance of Nepal

Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of both countries have often noted the centuries-old “roti beti” relationship, which refers to cross-border marriages between people from the two countries. .

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for the transport of goods and services and access to the sea passes through India.

The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 forms the basis of the privileged relations between the two countries.

