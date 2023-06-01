First day of the long weekend, Jokowi arrives at Gedung Agung Jogja









Yogyakarta – President Joko Widodo paid a visit to the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY). President Jokowi arrived in Jogja on the first day of the long weekend or long vacation. Monitoring detikJatengPresident Jokowi’s entourage arrived at Yogyakarta Presidential Palace or Yogyakarta Agung Building around 12:30 PM WIB after landing at Adisutjipto Airport, Sleman. President Jokowi was seen wearing his trademark suit, namely a white shirt with black stockings. First Lady Iriana Jokowi did not appear to accompany the President when he arrived at the Agung Building. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT There has been no official information from the presidential secretariat regarding President Jokowi’s agenda during his stay at the do-it-yourself. Kasatlantas Polresta Jogja, AKP Maryanto said Jokowi will be in DIY from June 1-4. “Information until Sunday, but tentatively we will continue to prepare staff,” Maryanto said when met by reporters outside the Agung Yogyakarta building on Thursday (1/6/2023). Maryanto added that no traffic engineering was applied during the president’s trip to the Agung building. Even on weekends, he said no special traffic engineering was applied. “The route for the arrival of VVIP guests is prepared as usual in anticipation of a steady flow of traffic without any traffic engineering,” he concluded. Watch the video “Sarinah visitors are suddenly excited because of Jokowi’s arrival“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(I I)

