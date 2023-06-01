Middle East Overview: Five more years for Erdogan | News

Erdogan re-elected in Turkey, fears an escalation of fighting in Sudan and a border battle between Iran and Afghanistan. Here is your summary of our coverage, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi.

Five more years for Erdogan

Ahead of the first round of Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, the opposition expected this to be its big chance to overthrow incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power. But a strong performance from Erdogan, just short of the 50% plus one vote he needed for a first-round victory, abruptly ended most of those hopes. And even with the opposition’s desperate attempt to shift its refugee policy narrative to (the extreme) just before Sunday’s run-off, it was pretty obvious how it was going to play out.

And so, once again, Erdogan won an election, punctuated by victory speeches in Istanbul and Ankara. Preliminary results gave Erdogan 52.2% of the vote against opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglus 47.8%.

But what comes next? The turkeys’ problems, especially the economic problems, did not suddenly disappear. And how will Erdogan now manage the relations that have deteriorated with certain Western countries? Then there is the Turkish opposition and the questions it must ask itself after yet another electoral failure. He will have to recalibrate and surely choose someone who is not called Kilicdaroglu, to lead him to the next elections.

Sudanese army pulls out of ceasefire talks

On Monday, representatives of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to renew a ceasefire for another five days. But on Wednesday the army pulled out of the talks, accusing the RSF of not being serious about implementing the deal or maintaining the ceasefire. This decision raises fears of an escalation of violence in Sudan, particularly in the capital, Khartoum, where the RSF have a strong presence.

(Listen: Sudanese doctors are fighting to keep people alive)

Another area where RSF fighters are concentrated is West Darfur, and the state has seen some of the worst fighting in the conflict so far, a sort of continuation of the 20-year-old civil war that once plagued Darfur and only ended with a peace deal in 2020 after 300,000 people died. An estimated 90,000 people have fled the current violence and taken refuge in neighboring Chad. Al Jazeeras Virginia Pietromarchi met some of the refugees there who are trying to find shelter by any means possible. They told him their stories of escape and killings that began as soon as night fell.

Iran-Afghan border battle

A rare border confrontation took place on Saturday between Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters, killing at least two people on the Iranian side and one on the Afghan side. The immediate cause of the fighting is unclear, with both sides blaming each other. But the two neighbors have recently had disagreements over water rights, with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accusing Afghanistan of restricting the flow of the Helmand River, which typically feeds eastern Iran.

Why is this so important? Well, Iran has been going through a severe drought for the past decade while Afghanistan is trying to build a dam across the river to generate electricity and provide water for agriculture. Both sides have tried to calm things down since the border incident, but the underlying problem has not gone away and offers even more evidence of how water is at the root of growing conflict. numerous between neighboring countries in the region, think of Turkey and Iraq, Israel. and Jordan, and Egypt and Ethiopia. In increasingly dry climates, control of precious rivers is everything and if you sit upstream, you are king.

and now for something different

This week presented more evidence of growing interest in space exploration from some countries in the Gulf region as the first Arab woman to be sent into orbit, Saudi national Rayyanah Barnawi, returned to Earth . In fact, Barnawi’s arrival at the International Space Station (ISS) was the first time that three Arab astronauts had been on board the ISS simultaneously with fellow Saudi Arabian Ali Alqarni and Emirati Sultan Alneyadi also in attendance. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has announced that it will launch a mission to an asteroid belt to better understand the origins of life.

Whitewash Syria

Now that the Syrian government has moved closer to other Arab states at the Arab League summit last month, authorities in the region are trying to start all over again with President Bashar al-Assad. But millions of refugees, in places like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, are still living in desperate conditions, too scared to return home. For Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s Syria researcher, that means the Syrian government has a lot to answer for. No matter how much Arab leaders invest in rehabilitating the image of the Syrian government through invitations to world conferences and diplomatic overtures, they will not be able to erase 12 years of war crimes, she says in this opinion piece.

Briefly

Israeli gunned down near settlement in occupied West Bank | Saudi freed in Lebanon after kidnapping | Libyan court sentences 23 to death for ISIL campaign | Ukrainian parliament approves sanctions against Iran | Saudi Arabia executes two Bahrainis accused of terrorism | Palestinian Authority officer killed by Israeli forces in Jenin | Cristiano Ronaldo has mixed results in his first season in Saudi football | Al-Aqsa’s New Provocation Escalates Against Israel’s Far-Right | Arrest of Egyptian activists sparks security fears in Lebanon | WFP cuts aid to 200,000 Palestinian families | Egypt Unveils Ancient Workshops and Mummification Tombs | Israeli settler kills Palestinian after being stabbed | Jordan’s Bedouins take on fights against climate change | Iran releases Belgian aid worker | Lebanon’s Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, resigns as leader of the political party | UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition | Five Palestinian fighters killed in explosion in Lebanon blamed on Israel |

quote of the week

I witnessed a lot of prejudice towards Syrians, like thoughts about them bringing violence and economic crisis in our country. But I have the impression that these tensions disappear in this place. It may seem like a utopian paradise, but those who come here are very open-minded people, ready to go beyond. | Ayse Yilmaz, a Turkish humanitarian in Gaziantep who is a regular at Room41, a techno and electronic music club run by Syrian refugees. DJs who fled Aleppo have attempted to recreate the city’s lifestyle across the Turkish border.