Politics
Middle East Overview: Five more years for Erdogan | News
Here’s a roundup of Al Jazeeras’ coverage in the Middle East this week.
Erdogan re-elected in Turkey, fears an escalation of fighting in Sudan and a border battle between Iran and Afghanistan. Here is your summary of our coverage, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi.
Five more years for Erdogan
Ahead of the first round of Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, the opposition expected this to be its big chance to overthrow incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after 20 years in power. But a strong performance from Erdogan, just short of the 50% plus one vote he needed for a first-round victory, abruptly ended most of those hopes. And even with the opposition’s desperate attempt to shift its refugee policy narrative to (the extreme) just before Sunday’s run-off, it was pretty obvious how it was going to play out.
And so, once again, Erdogan won an election, punctuated by victory speeches in Istanbul and Ankara. Preliminary results gave Erdogan 52.2% of the vote against opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglus 47.8%.
But what comes next? The turkeys’ problems, especially the economic problems, did not suddenly disappear. And how will Erdogan now manage the relations that have deteriorated with certain Western countries? Then there is the Turkish opposition and the questions it must ask itself after yet another electoral failure. He will have to recalibrate and surely choose someone who is not called Kilicdaroglu, to lead him to the next elections.
Sudanese army pulls out of ceasefire talks
On Monday, representatives of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to renew a ceasefire for another five days. But on Wednesday the army pulled out of the talks, accusing the RSF of not being serious about implementing the deal or maintaining the ceasefire. This decision raises fears of an escalation of violence in Sudan, particularly in the capital, Khartoum, where the RSF have a strong presence.
(Listen: Sudanese doctors are fighting to keep people alive)
Another area where RSF fighters are concentrated is West Darfur, and the state has seen some of the worst fighting in the conflict so far, a sort of continuation of the 20-year-old civil war that once plagued Darfur and only ended with a peace deal in 2020 after 300,000 people died. An estimated 90,000 people have fled the current violence and taken refuge in neighboring Chad. Al Jazeeras Virginia Pietromarchi met some of the refugees there who are trying to find shelter by any means possible. They told him their stories of escape and killings that began as soon as night fell.
Iran-Afghan border battle
A rare border confrontation took place on Saturday between Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters, killing at least two people on the Iranian side and one on the Afghan side. The immediate cause of the fighting is unclear, with both sides blaming each other. But the two neighbors have recently had disagreements over water rights, with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accusing Afghanistan of restricting the flow of the Helmand River, which typically feeds eastern Iran.
Why is this so important? Well, Iran has been going through a severe drought for the past decade while Afghanistan is trying to build a dam across the river to generate electricity and provide water for agriculture. Both sides have tried to calm things down since the border incident, but the underlying problem has not gone away and offers even more evidence of how water is at the root of growing conflict. numerous between neighboring countries in the region, think of Turkey and Iraq, Israel. and Jordan, and Egypt and Ethiopia. In increasingly dry climates, control of precious rivers is everything and if you sit upstream, you are king.
and now for something different
This week presented more evidence of growing interest in space exploration from some countries in the Gulf region as the first Arab woman to be sent into orbit, Saudi national Rayyanah Barnawi, returned to Earth . In fact, Barnawi’s arrival at the International Space Station (ISS) was the first time that three Arab astronauts had been on board the ISS simultaneously with fellow Saudi Arabian Ali Alqarni and Emirati Sultan Alneyadi also in attendance. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has announced that it will launch a mission to an asteroid belt to better understand the origins of life.
Whitewash Syria
Now that the Syrian government has moved closer to other Arab states at the Arab League summit last month, authorities in the region are trying to start all over again with President Bashar al-Assad. But millions of refugees, in places like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, are still living in desperate conditions, too scared to return home. For Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s Syria researcher, that means the Syrian government has a lot to answer for. No matter how much Arab leaders invest in rehabilitating the image of the Syrian government through invitations to world conferences and diplomatic overtures, they will not be able to erase 12 years of war crimes, she says in this opinion piece.
Briefly
Israeli gunned down near settlement in occupied West Bank | Saudi freed in Lebanon after kidnapping | Libyan court sentences 23 to death for ISIL campaign | Ukrainian parliament approves sanctions against Iran | Saudi Arabia executes two Bahrainis accused of terrorism | Palestinian Authority officer killed by Israeli forces in Jenin | Cristiano Ronaldo has mixed results in his first season in Saudi football | Al-Aqsa’s New Provocation Escalates Against Israel’s Far-Right | Arrest of Egyptian activists sparks security fears in Lebanon | WFP cuts aid to 200,000 Palestinian families | Egypt Unveils Ancient Workshops and Mummification Tombs | Israeli settler kills Palestinian after being stabbed | Jordan’s Bedouins take on fights against climate change | Iran releases Belgian aid worker | Lebanon’s Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, resigns as leader of the political party | UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition | Five Palestinian fighters killed in explosion in Lebanon blamed on Israel |
quote of the week
I witnessed a lot of prejudice towards Syrians, like thoughts about them bringing violence and economic crisis in our country. But I have the impression that these tensions disappear in this place. It may seem like a utopian paradise, but those who come here are very open-minded people, ready to go beyond. | Ayse Yilmaz, a Turkish humanitarian in Gaziantep who is a regular at Room41, a techno and electronic music club run by Syrian refugees. DJs who fled Aleppo have attempted to recreate the city’s lifestyle across the Turkish border.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/1/middle-east-roundup-five-more-years-for-erdogan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mock pronunciation of Ron DeSantis’ last name
- Middle East Overview: Five more years for Erdogan | News
- From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities are bringing back caps
- Google Wallet to add custom cards and state IDs this month
- “We need more migrants in London” – Sadiq Khan
- Australian scientists discover a new discovery of the human brain
- Metro area theaters have a busy start to June – Macomb Daily
- Wyoming Football Games will be nationally televised nine times in the 2023 season
- Disney Male Actor Wears Dress, Makeup, Mustache, Sparking Extra Rage At Disney WDBO
- Carbon capture agreement with Nucor Corporation
- Google invests in space technology for the first time in India
- Imran Khan directly responsible for May 9 arson and vandalism: Attaullah Tarar