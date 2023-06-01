Former leaders of Imran Khan’s party meet Qureshi to convince him to part ways with ex-PM





Islamabad, May 31 (PTI) Pakistan Former Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders met with party deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala prison on Wednesday and tried to convince him to part ways with ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan , which had announced that the former Foreign Minister will lead the party in case he is disqualified. Citing well-placed sources, Geo TV reported that a delegation of former leaders of Khan’s party including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi and Aamir Kiani met Qureshi in the prison and held court to convince him to part ways with Khan. The sources claimed the meeting was an attempt by former PTI leaders to convince Qureshi to change his loyalties and join them, the outlet said. Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan’s foreign minister from 2018 to 2022 under the Khan regime. He was among the top PTI leaders arrested after violent protests following Khan’s May 9 arrest. Addressing a press conference outside the prison after the meeting with Qureshi, Chaudhry – once a close aide to Khan – said 250 million people could not be left to the mercy of parties forming part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party ruling alliance led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. People’s Party co-chairman) Asif Ali Zardari and (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo) Nawaz Sharif, said Fawad, who was flanked by former PTI leaders Ismail and Moulvi. His remarks came amid rumors of the launch of a new political party, mostly comprising the leaders of Khan’s party. “Pakistan must move towards a permanent and stable solution, for which Qureshi is also ready to play a part, he added. However, Qureshi’s son, Zain Qureshi, said his father had only done of the politics of ‘principles’ not ‘stance and greed’ ‘He (Qureshi) was with Imran Khan yesterday and he is with him today’, Zain said denying the media impression given during the meeting of his father with party defectors.” Makhdoom sahib is the vice chairman of the party, which is an ideology. We support the ideology of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan, he tweeted. I am an employee of President Imran Khan and a board member of PTI. If a friend wants to suggest a solution or give advice, only Imran Khan will make the final decision, he tweeted. Another senior PTI leader, Babar Awan, said that following the May 9 incidents, several senior leaders of Khan’s party were arrested. included Qureshi, Fawad, Asad Umar, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bukhari and Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan. A few days later, many prominent leaders including Fawad, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Firdaus Ashiq Awan and others resigned from Khan’s party. Khan, 70, who faces more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, said he sympathized with all those who were forced out of the party. Fawad, who announced on May 24 that he was “taking a political break and parting ways with the PTI president following the chaos of May 9, said the government could not have a clear field in the absence of an opposition He said the group has contacted Ali Haider Zaidi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Farrukh Habib and other leaders, adding that they need to move towards a stable solution. determined to make a stable Pakistan, and we hope to succeed in that,” he said. with Fawad. “I have no contact with Fawad Choudry,” he tweeted. On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad.Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, Mianwali Air Base and the ISI in Faisalabad Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail. The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved. Law enforcement has arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan Party workers across Pakistan. , including 4,000 from Punjab province. The Punjab Home Ministry has formed 10 different joint investigation teams to investigate the May 9 attacks and violent protests, which the military has dubbed “Black Day”. Fawad said what happened on May 9 should not have happened, but after that many innocent people were also arrested and imprisoned. “It is our responsibility to release them and we will fulfill it,” he said. Earlier this month, the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house Parliament passed a resolution promising to try the rioters of May 9 under existing laws, including the strict Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

