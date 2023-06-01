Dressed in traditional Deli Sultanate attire, the President leads the Pancasila Day Commemoration Ceremony in Monas

At exactly 08:00 WIB the series of ceremonies began, beginning with the report of the ceremony commander, Kombes Pol. Alfian Nurrizal, to the ceremonial inspector.

Posted Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:52 AM WIB

President Joko Widodo, acting as the Ceremonial Inspector, presided over the Pancasila Day commemoration ceremony held at the south side of the National Monument (Monas), Jakarta on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The President Jokowi, who appeared to be wearing the traditional clothes of the Sultanate of Deli, arrived at the ceremonial grounds around 07:58 WIB with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.

At exactly 08:00 WIB the series of ceremonies began, beginning with the report of the ceremony commander, Kombes Pol. Alfian Nurrizal, to the ceremonial inspector. Kombes Pol. Alfian Nurrizal, born in Sumenep on February 10, 1978, graduated from the Police Academy in 2000 and is currently a Traffic Director for the DIY Regional Police.

Meanwhile, as ceremonial officer was the Chief of Staff of the I/Jakarta Garrison Standing Command, Brigadier General Arkamelvi Karmani. The man who was born in Jakarta on February 10, 1967 graduated from the Military Academy in 1989.

During the ceremony, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo read the Pancasila script, while Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Representative Council (DPR) Puan Maharani read the opening text of the 1945 Constitution. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman led the reading of the prayer after being given the warrant by the Ceremonial Inspector.

Note, the commemoration of Pancasila’s birth in 2023 carries the theme “Gotong Royong to build civilization and global growth”. The tagline or tagline of the theme is “Updating Pancasila, Indonesia’s Growth Energy”.

Also present at the ceremony were the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, the 9th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Hamzah Haz, the 11th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Boediono, the heads of the institutions of state, advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers. , leaders of non-departmental government institutions, the Steering Committee of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), President of BPIP Yudian Wahyudi and Acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.